Electric bicycle that weighs less than 12 kilos, made of carbon fiber

Since their launch, electric bicycles have represented a very practical and affordable transportation option compared to other proposals.

Thus, a wide variety of models can currently be found with characteristics that adjust to the user’s needs and facilitate their movement from one place to another.

- Advertisement -

One of the latest developments that has emerged in this sector comes from the manufacturer Volt who has presented its latest model: the Volt Gogoro Eeyo 1S.

It is an electric bicycle that concentrates some technologies typical of a luxury bicycle and that can be found available from Amazon.

Taking into account its design and specifications, the Gogoro Eeyo 1S could be considered as a commuter, since it is suitable for perform daily tours quickly and effectively.

- Advertisement -

Likewise, this model is very light, this being its most notable quality, since both its frame, front fork and handlebar are made of carbon fibergranting a weight of only 11.9 kilosthus distinguishing it from other models that can exceed 20 kilos.

Also, the main reason why this model is so light is due to the absence of a suspension systemas well as other elements that can add considerable weight such as headlights, kickstand or a cargo platform.

As for the electrical section, the Gogoro Eeyo 1S has an engine that makes it questionable because it is bushing typewhile there are other models that have a central engine for the same price, although this is precisely what favors its quality of being light.

- Advertisement -

In the technical part, the engine offers a 250 W nominal power and capacity and 125 Wh in the battery cells. This gives the Gogoro Eeyo 1S the ability to travel up to 90 kilometers on a single charge. Much less than the 1000W of the Cyrusher that I mentioned the other day, but valid for the city.

Another aspect to mention in this electric bicycle model is the transmission, which is made up of a toothed carbon belt which is intermediate between the pedals and the rear wheel. In addition to this, a torque sensor is responsible for adjusting its hardness.