Elden Ring wins its first Game of the Year award through the Japan Game Awards

This week, the title took its step towards the important achievement of being crowned Game of the Year at the Japan Game Awards.

We still have a lot of big games coming out in 2022, but since Ring hit stores in February of this year, the game was already considered by many to be the favorite for the Game of the Year at The Game , one of the biggest awards in the world. in the video game industry.

After selling over 16 million units since its release, Elden Ring was named Game of the Year this week by the Japan Game Awards.

By transporting the Souls style to the open world and revealing all the artistic grace in its methodology, From Software did what many did not even imagine possible, leaving its mark for many future generations.

In addition to the game’s award, Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mind behind Elden Ring, was awarded by the Japanese government for his contributions to the video game industry, yielding a tribute video where games like Armored Core and Dark Souls were present. The award was given by the Ministry of Economy and will certainly have a special place on the Japanese creator’s shelf.

The Japan Game Awards were decided by popular vote on games released between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. The list includes the likes of Resident Evil Village, Tales of Arise, Lost Judgment, Pokémon Legends Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West and Ghostwire Tokyo.

Inscryption took home the design award and Call of Duty Vanguard was named best foreign game.