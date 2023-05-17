Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion should enhance base game feature

FromSoftware is pretty busy these days, even after the resounding success of Elden Ring. Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is coming sooner than expected, which is a joy for fans of the franchise, but on top of that, we also have an expansion for Elden Ring on the way. If the base game was already huge, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion promises to take things to a new level, so it’s clear that fans can’t wait for its release.

Since the Elden Ring DLC ​​was announced, all we have of it is an image posted on social media. There’s no telling what it might bring, whether in the past, present or future, and whether it will touch on landmark characters like Miquella or Godwyn from Elden Ring. However, there’s an easy shortcut that FromSoftware can take to ensure that Shadow of the Erdtree feels like a worthwhile expansion, making it bring even more endings to the base game of Elden Ring. - Advertisement -

Needless to say, for a modern FromSoftware title, Elden Ring has a lot of potential endings. Several of these are cosmetic variations of the more basic Elden Lord ending in Elden Ring, stemming from different main side quests with their own narrative implications. The other two are visually distinct and bring even greater changes to the Midlands. Shadow of the Erdtree has a lot of room to add endings to this system, and a lot of motivation to do so.





While it’s a little disappointing to see another variation of Elden Lord endings, one or two of them, plus at least one bespoke ending, should be possible. These endings vary based on what new rune players introduce into the reforged Elden Ring, and since the DLC is expected to be quite large, there should be new side quests to provide some more. Just completing the DLC should be reason enough to unlock a more distinctive ending, though knowing FromSoftware, Elden Ring could hide a secret alternate ending to reward persistent explorers. New look! Spotify starts testing user profile design improvements; see how it turned out





As for what these endings might entail, there are a few options that fans are suspicious of. Miquella could have some kind of involvement with this DLC, and this eternally youthful demigod has some history with side quests. Almost completely removed from the Elden Ring base game, the quest for St. Trina – Miquella’s alter ego – would involve delving into the slumbering minds of several characters. Many fans suspect that this suspended storyline will return in Shadow of the Erdtree, and the resulting dreamscapes could even provide the DLC setup. The ending itself may entail ascending the throne with Miquella as the player’s Empyrean, or the dream world infringing on the real one via another Elden Lord variant.



