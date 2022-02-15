Elden Ring Requirements: These are the real, and definitive

A few days ago the requirements for Elden Ring on PC were leaked, but the list was taken down almost immediately, leading us to believe that it had been published by mistake. Our hunch could not have been more correctsince said list turned out to be true, but it was made public earlier than expected, and for this reason it was withdrawn.

Now, just 10 days after its launch, Bandai Namco has finally decided to share two listings with Elden Ring requirements that collect both the minimum and the recommended level. These are the definitive ones, that is, there will be no changes.

In general there are no surprises, since Elden Ring is an intergenerational transition game which is designed to work on Xbox One and PS4, which is noticeable in many of its technical aspects, at least according to what I have seen in the most recent videos, but at the same time it represents a clear increase in the level of requirements in the PC version.

That the minimum requirements of Elden Ring for PC are higher than usual in a game intended for the “old gen” suggests that, in general, the version for compatible should come with those little improvements that will make the difference between the old generation and the new generation of consoles. However, we will have to wait to see comparisons between the two to be able to clearly identify those differences.

Elden Ring PC Requirements: Minimum Level

Windows 10 as operating system (64 bits).

Intel Core i5-8400 processor (6 cores and 6 threads) or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (4 cores and 8 threads).

12GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or Radeon RX 580 4GB graphics card.

DirectX 12 support with 12_0 features. GeForce GTX 900s support 12_1 features, GTX 700s are limited to 11_1. In the case of AMD, the Radeon HD 7000 is also limited to 11_1 features, so we would need at least an RX 200.

60 GB of free space.

The CPU and GPU equivalences are wrong, that is very clear. If we set the minimum requirement at a Ryzen 3 3300X, the closest match would be a Core i7-7700K or an Intel Core i3-10100F. In the case of the GPU, the closest thing to the 3GB GTX 1060 would be a 4GB Radeon RX 570.

With this configuration we should be able to play in 1080p in “acceptable” conditions (average quality and 30+ FPS probably).

Elden Ring PC Requirements: Recommended Level

Windows 10/11 as operating system (64 bits).

Intel Core i7-8700K processor (6 cores and 12 threads) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (6 cores and 12 threads).

16GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card with 8 GB or Radeon RX Vega 56 with 8 GB.

DirectX 12 support with 12_0 features. GeForce GTX 900s support 12_1 features, GTX 700s are limited to 11_1. In the case of AMD, the Radeon HD 7000 is also limited to 11_1 features, so we would need at least an RX 200.

60 GB of free space.

In this case, equivalences are much more accuratethough it’s worth remembering the nuance that the Core i7-8700K performs slightly better than the Ryzen 5 3600X, and the 8GB Radeon RX Vega 56 also slightly outperforms the 8GB GTX 1070.

With this configuration we should be able to play in 1080p with maximum quality and good fluidity, or in 1440p by tweaking the settings a bit.

And what current PC would meet the recommended requirements?

I will not leave you in doubt. Before finishing this article I leave you a typical configuration limited to current components To give you a rough idea:

Intel Core i5-10600K or Ryzen 5 3600 XT processor (this one performs a little less than the previous one, but it is the closest equivalent).

16GB of DDR4.

GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with 6 GB or Radeon RX 5600 XT with 6 GB (both more powerful than the GTX 1070 and Radeon RX Vega 56, but they are the closest equivalents).

If you have any doubts, remember that you can check our processor equivalence and graphics card equivalence guides.