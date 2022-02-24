Elden Ring performance on PS5, Xbox Series SX and PC

The first performance tests of Elden Ring have not yet been published, one of the most anticipated and best rated games of the entire history of video games since, according to the first analyzes that I have been seeing, it is receiving many perfect scores. For a matter of time I have not been able to test it, but the truth is that what I have seen so far I have liked a lot.

The fact is that, thanks to Eurogamer, we have had the opportunity to assess its most important keys through your advance analysis, where they focus on the performance of Elden Ring on PS5, Xbox Series SX and PC. This has allowed us to draw some conclusions, and get an idea of ​​what we can expect when the commercial version arrives, something that is scheduled for February 25.

Please note that this performance review of Elden Ring on those platforms was done with patch 1.02 applied. This patch occupies 13 GBand introduces corrections and important improvements at a technical level, among which a reduced FPS drops that the game suffers in certain circumstances, and also of the “stuttering” problems that occur while exploring the world.

Elden Ring’s performance isn’t as good as you’d hope

I think that is the first conclusion that comes to mind when we realize that this title, which is an intergenerational game developed on the basis of the old PS4 and Xbox One, works at between 45 and 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X with performance modewhile activating the quality mode makes the FPS rate oscillate between 30 FPS and 60 FPS.

It is curious to see that, despite the fact that Xbox Series X is more powerful than PS5, the performance of Elden Ring is usually better on the Sony console. This points to further optimization of the game on said platform, there is no other explanation. I remind you that performance mode prioritizes achieving 60 FPS, while quality mode prioritizes resolution.

Performance mode uses dynamic resolution that can range from 2688 x 1512 pixels up to 3840 x 2160 pixels although it usually peaks at 1800p, which means that it rarely reaches 4K. For its part, the quality mode raises the resolution to 4K and the quality of some shadows, but nothing else. All this applies to the PS5 version.

The Xbox Series X version maintains both modes, and the dynamic resolution of between 2,688 x 1,512 pixels and 3,840 x 2,160 pixels in performance mode, as well as its frames per second goals, but it is confirmed slightly lower scaling than PS5, which leaves a lower pixel count. In quality mode, the resolution also goes up to 4K. On Xbox Series S, performance mode moves between 1,792 x 1,008 pixels and 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, while quality mode goes up to 2,560 x 1,440 pixels.

Before delving into Elden Ring’s performance, Eurogamer also confirms a noticeable difference in graphic quality between the new and the old generation, appreciable in aspects as basic as the density of the vegetation. In the attached images you can see some results of the performance of Elden Ring on PS5 under the “performance” and “quality” modes, and also on Xbox Series X and Series S, although I recommend that you watch the original Eurogamer video to have a vision. more complete and clear.

Regarding the PC version, which has acceptable requirements, problems have been confirmed that affect frame synchronization and that can cause a latency of up to 250 milliseconds. As our more advanced readers will know, this is sheer nonsense, and results in very marked jerks in the image.

In general, it seems that stuttering is a major drawback of the PC version which, curiously, is not present on consoles. Using G-Sync and FreeSync seems to relieve it, but this, coupled with locking at 60 FPS and the lack of ultra-wide monitor support, makes it clear that FromSoftware he has not done his job well when bringing Elden Ring to PC.

Eurogamer concludes by saying that they hope FromSoftware will improve Elden Ring’s performance, and bring it up to par with other aspects of the game. Does a game that suffers from all these problems deserve a 10? I think it is a question that answers itself. I don’t want to imagine what will happen when ray tracing is patched into this game. We’ll see how far the performance drops.