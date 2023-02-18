5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftElden Ring: new mod takes Harry Potter universe to the Intermediatelands

Elden Ring: new mod takes Harry Potter universe to the Intermediatelands

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Elden Ring: new mod takes Harry Potter universe to the Intermediatelands
elden ring new mod takes harry potter universe to the.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Elden Ring, the latest action RPG developed by FromSoftware, has received a number of mods since its release last year, which have helped to greatly diversify the experience. As it turns out, none of these mods transform the experience quite as much as the new Harry Potter-inspired mod released this week.

Hogwarts Legacy can already be considered one of the biggest successes of the year, with many players finally feeling the experience of being a wizard and living adventures in the enchanted castle. Given the success of the game, modder Garden Of Eyes decided to unite the universe of Harry Potter with Elden Ring, one of the biggest hits in the world of games last year.

The new mod features not only an extremely accurate model of Harry Potter, but also a variety of spells inspired by the popular franchise, as well as flying brooms that provide a new means of transportation, as well as new combat options as it is possible to cast. spells flying into one of them.

- Advertisement -

The Harry Potter-inspired mod is available for Garden Of Eyes supporters on Patreon, along with a variety of other mods. A free public release of the mod has not been announced at this time.

Despite the news coming from modders, players are waiting for the supposed official Elden Ring DLC, which should bring new enemies, expand the story and among other news.

What do you think of this Harry Potter inspired mod? Have you ever imagined a soulslike in the Wizarding World?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Discord has new features to organize events

Stage Channels is one of Discord's features for Community Servers, making it easy to...
Latest news

What Tyre Nichols, Rodney King tell us about race, policing

Lora Dene King had no intention of watching even five minutes of Memphis police...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.