Elden Ring: new mod takes Harry Potter universe to the Intermediatelands

Elden Ring, the latest action RPG developed by FromSoftware, has received a number of mods since its release last year, which have helped to greatly diversify the experience. As it turns out, none of these mods transform the experience quite as much as the new Harry Potter-inspired mod released this week.

Hogwarts Legacy can already be considered one of the biggest successes of the year, with many players finally feeling the experience of being a wizard and living adventures in the enchanted castle. Given the success of the game, modder Garden Of Eyes decided to unite the universe of Harry Potter with Elden Ring, one of the biggest hits in the world of games last year.

The new mod features not only an extremely accurate model of Harry Potter, but also a variety of spells inspired by the popular franchise, as well as flying brooms that provide a new means of transportation, as well as new combat options as it is possible to cast. spells flying into one of them.