Elden Ring named “Game of the Year” at the 2022 Golden Joysticks Awards

The race for the “Game of the Year” award is very close in 2022, with several acclaimed titles having been released throughout the year, leaving the gaming community excited. However, Elden Ring started earning its first major prize during the Golden Joysticks Awards 2022, surpassing rivals such as God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West, Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Neon White.

There is no doubt that Elden Ring is one of the biggest games of 2022, causing a true phenomenon in its release and breaking several records. In addition to winning the top prize of the night, it was also named best in the categories of Best Visual Design, Best Multiplayer Game and Critics’ Choice. Developer From Software, creators of Elden Ring, was also recognized as studio of the year. In other categories, Horizon Forbidden West won Best Narrative, Cult of the Lamb was named Best Indie, while Steam Deck was named Best Gaming Hardware of the Year.