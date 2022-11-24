Elden Ring named “Game of the Year” at the 2022 Golden Joysticks Awards

The race for the “Game of the Year” award is very close in 2022, with several acclaimed titles having been released throughout the year, leaving the gaming community excited.
However, Elden Ring started earning its first major prize during the Golden Joysticks Awards 2022, surpassing rivals such as God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West, Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Neon White.
There is no doubt that Elden Ring is one of the biggest games of 2022, causing a true phenomenon in its release and breaking several records. In addition to winning the top prize of the night, it was also named best in the categories of Best Visual Design, Best Multiplayer Game and Critics’ Choice.
Developer From Software, creators of Elden Ring, was also recognized as studio of the year. In other categories, Horizon Forbidden West won Best Narrative, Cult of the Lamb was named Best Indie, while Steam Deck was named Best Gaming Hardware of the Year.
The Golden Joysticks Awards choose winners based on public voting and according to GamesRadar, millions of votes resulted in Elden Ring winning in four different categories.
Check out all of the night’s winners below:
- Best Narrative — Horizon Forbidden West
- still playing — Genshin Impact
- Best Visual Design — Elden Ring
- Studio of the Year — FromSoftware
- Best Expansion — Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
- Best Release in Early Access — Slime Rancher 2
- Best Indie Game — Cult of the Lamb
- Best Game Multiplayer — Elden Ring
- Best Audio — Metal: Hellsinger
- Best Trailer — Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
- Best Community — Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Gaming Hardware — Steam Deck
- Revelation Award — Vampire Survivors
- Critic’s Pick — Elden Ring
- Best Performance — Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)
- Nintendo’s Game of the Year —Pokemon Legends Arceus
- PC Game of the Year —Return to Monkey Island
- PlayStation Game of the Year — Stray
- Xbox Game of the Year — Grounded
- Most Awaited Game — Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Game of the Year — Elden Ring
The Game Awards 2022 is the next big game awards ceremony, where Elden Ring will have another chance to win more awards, including the ultimate title of “Game of the Year”. It is scheduled to take place in December 8th and will stream on YouTube and Twitch.
Elden Ring is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox and PC. To check out our review, click here.