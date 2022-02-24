Elden Ring is already sweeping the reviews

It’s still a bit early to say outright that Elden Ring is the game of the year (February hasn’t even ended), but what is certain is that it will be in the ranking of the most outstanding of 2022. Of course, the problem with long-awaited titles and with so much media noise around is that they may have problems satisfying all the expectations created during the years from its initial announcement to its arrival on the market.

It is not necessary to go very far to find examples, from the huge puncture of the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most notorious cases of recent years, to the disaster of the reissue of three of the GTA classics, of titles that arrived wrapped in expectations to, in just a few hours, ruin them and leave players with the unpleasant feeling that they (we) had been taken for a ride. Will the same thing happen with Elden Ring? At the moment it doesn’t seem like it.

I clarify, yes, that after having relied excessively on the criticism prior to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, I learned my lesson well and now I observe this type of criticism with a point of skepticism, so on this occasion, and although I repeat the criticism revision exercise that I already did at that time, I will give them a relative value and, without a doubt, I will wait a few days after the launch of Elden Ring to see the reaction of the players (including several friends who have already pre-purchased it taking advantage of some offers), before deciding if it is a worthwhile investment… and I hope that the response is positive.

Be that as it may, just take a quick look at Metacritic to verify that the impact it has caused in the media that have already tried Elden Ring is, without a doubt, remarkable. And it is that, at the time of publishing this article, the average grade based on the total ratings reaches a surprising 9.7 out of 10. It’s more, 25 of the reviews already posted give the game a 100the highest possible grade. And in case you’re wondering, the lowest grade (I repeat, of the existing ones so far) is 90 out of 100.

With phrases like “It is one of the best open world games that I have enjoyed in recent years«, «My expectations were high before playing the game, those expectations were certainly met or even exceeded throughout my journey.«, «With Elden Ring, we are in the territory of masterpieces» or «Elden Ring is a supreme achievement» which, let’s remember, in all cases are professional reviews, they give a sample of the impact that the game would be causing among those who have already tried it.

Can we trust these reviews? This is the question we must ask ourselves, and although in the case of Cyberpunk 2077 we were already scalded, in this case the average grade, the ratings and the comments are, in general, even more positive, to which I personally add that I have seen some Names that give me a lot of confidence. This is not, mind you, a recommendation on my part. Even if all the notes were 100 out of 100, I would wait for the reaction of the users after its arrival on the market to decide. And while a 97 is an exceptional grade, it’s what I plan to do with Elden Ring.

What do you think? Have you pre-purchased it or will you wait a few days?