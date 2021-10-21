Elden Ring: How to Participate in the November Closed Beta

Initially dated for January 21, 2022, and recently delayed a few weeks to February 25, it appears that Elden Ring development is on pretty good track, announcing from Bandai Namco the arrival of its first closed beta, which will take place in the middle of next month, from November 12 to 15.

As detailed by the developer, this closed beta will be carried out as a preflight test to check the status of the game before its final release in February.

To participate in the Elden Ring beta, all you need to do is register and create an account on the Bandai Namco website. Although it is worth mentioning that registration for the beta will have a limited period, closing on November 1, also having a limited number of participants.

Finally, note that the closed beta of Elden Ring will be divided into five access phases during the three days available, following the following schedules on the peninsula:

Friday, November 12, from 12:00 to 15:00

Saturday, November 13, from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Saturday, November 13, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 14, from 12:00 to 15:00

Monday, November 15, 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

About Elden Ring

Still surrounded by quite a few unknowns, we are facing the next Souls-like title developed by From Software, Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin, with strong influences from the Demon’s Souls and Bloodborne trilogy, as we saw in their first advances. So, currently we can read a small description of its history along with its official trailer:

«Rise, Sinluz, and may grace guide you to embrace the power of the Elden Circle and rise as lord of the Circle in the Midlands. In the Midlands ruled by Queen Marika, the Eternal, the Circle of Elden, origin of the Golden Tree, has been destroyed.

Marika’s descendants, all demigods, claimed the fragments of the Elden Circle known as Great Runes. It was then that the insane corruption of his renewed force sparked a war: the Devastation.

A war that meant the abandonment of the Greater Will. And now, the grace that guides us will fall upon the Lightless, scorned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Midlands. You who have died, but live, with your grace time has lost, walk the path to the Midlands beyond the misty sea to prostrate before the Circle of Elden«.

Moving its date to February 25, 2022, Elden Ring will arrive in our country available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.