Elden Ring: FromSoftware Announces Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion

If you’re a fan of Elden Ring and have been waiting for news about an expansion, FromSoftware has great news.
On its official Twitter, the studio officially announced the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for the “Game of the Year” award winner at The Game Awards 2022.
In the developer’s official account, it is said that the expansion is still in development. There’s no word yet on the DLC’s story or content, but artwork and logo for Shadow of the Erdtree has been revealed.
In the description, FromSoftware tells the Unsullied to rise again to walk a new path, and says it hopes players will be looking forward to new adventures in the Midlands.
Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.
An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.
We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw
— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023
In the image, you can see someone riding the spectral horse Torrente across golden fields on the Altus Plateau towards a giant tree, which is disintegrating. There are also spectral tombstones, stones and ancient coffins. Despite the dark clouds, the horizon brings a golden light.
Players speculate that the person in the art is Marika, as she has the same golden hair and the expansion will take players into the past of the Midlands, something FromSoftware did with Dark Souls in the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.
Perhaps, the player will find some way to travel back in time and change the fate of the Midlands. Other fans bet that the mysterious figure is Miquella, Malenia’s brother and son of Marika and Radagon.