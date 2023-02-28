Elden Ring: FromSoftware Announces Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion

If you’re a fan of Elden Ring and have been waiting for news about an expansion, FromSoftware has great news. On its official Twitter, the studio officially announced the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for the “Game of the Year” award winner at The Game Awards 2022.

In the developer's official account, it is said that the expansion is still in development. There's no word yet on the DLC's story or content, but artwork and logo for Shadow of the Erdtree has been revealed. In the description, FromSoftware tells the Unsullied to rise again to walk a new path, and says it hopes players will be looking forward to new adventures in the Midlands.