Elden Ring developer accused of employee exploitation

In recent years, FromSoftware has become one of the largest video game studios in the world, being responsible for the development of titles such as Dark Souls, Elden Ring, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and many others. Even with all the prestige gained by the studio, it is not immune to the negative patterns that permeate the video game industry, such as poor conditions in the workplace. At the beginning of the year, reports emerged that demonstrated the dissatisfaction of the studio’s employees in several aspects and this week, new reports surfaced. A new report published by GamesIndustry.biz reveals the sentiments and opinions of FromSoftware employees on key industry topics such as crunch and compensation. - Advertisement - The anonymous sources cited by the publication seem to believe that the crunch is relatively limited to the final stretch of game development, though it can vary depending on the employee’s specific job. Here’s what four sources have to say on the matter:

The Japanese industry in general is not that crazy compared to my experience elsewhere. Japan has many holidays. There is a rule that FromSoftware staff must not stay after 10pm, and 90% of the time the staff must not stay after 9pm.

There hasn’t been a lot of overtime for me.

During critical periods of game releases, I often had to work early in the morning and work overtime for two to three months.

It’s not like the crunch happens on a daily basis. It is most common during verification of the ROM for the publisher or two to three months before release.

While the crunch may not be a big issue at FromSoftware, employees have clearly expressed their dissatisfaction with pay. For starters, the average annual salary seems to be around $25,000, while salaries at Atlus (another Tokyo-based game developer and publisher) are around $38,000 on average. Also, overtime is said to be included in regular pay except for overtime after midnight; even though it’s said to only be worth half the regular hourly rate for some reason.

Given that Elden Ring is a top contender for Game of the Year, it’s sad to have to read such reports, and the fact that this is a situation that extends to many other studios. Will the game market one day have fair working conditions?

- Advertisement - Elden Ring is already one of the biggest hits of the year and has a great chance of taking another Game of the Year award for FromSoftware, but it seems that achieving all these successes has a high price and who pays are the employees. Some studio employees have reported the terrible working conditions in which they are submitted. Reports were made by current and former employees on a popular recruitment platform.

Reports of poor working conditions are nothing new in the gaming industry. While major studios deliver increasingly ambitious and successful games, the journey to the final product is not at all pleasant for developers, who are subjected to unbelievable and inhuman workdays, not to mention the many cases of sexual abuse, sexism and many other atrocities. - Advertisement - Although Activision-Blizzard, Naughty Dog, Quantic Dream and Ubisoft are among the main ones involved in cases of employee crunch and abuse, FromSoftware, the studio responsible for sagas like Dark Souls and for games of the “soulslike” genre in general, also seems to have added to that list. Through a recruitment platform called Career Connection, new and old messages from employees were discovered that report the working conditions in the studio and they are not positive at all.

FromSoftware currently has a 2.6 out of 5.0 star rating on Career Connection. Employees gave the company a 2.2 for job satisfaction, 4.2 for workplace intensity, 2.6 for stress management and 1.9 for compensation. The average annual earnings are just ¥3.4 million, which is about $29,000. It is worth mentioning that the company is headquartered in Tokyo, a city known for its high cost of living. Employees report that they worked more than 40 additional hours per month, with pay that was not equivalent to the high workload. As if that wasn’t bad enough, some women report that working conditions in the studio were even worse for them. There is no special treatment for pregnant women or child care. Most women who were about to give birth were usually fired.