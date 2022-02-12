Elden Ring confirms its minimum requirements for PC

Initially dated for January 21, 2022, delayed for the last time until the end of this month, and recently confirmed in its ‘gold’ phase of development, there are only a few days left for the arrival of Elden Ringone of the most anticipated titles of February, and without a doubt of all 2022.

Even so, from Bandai Namco and FromSoftware they seem not to want to let the expectation wane a bit, having finally made public the first details about the minimum requirements of the game on PCwhich give us a really complete and impressive game on a visual level.

Elden Ring Minimum Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)



Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X



Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (4GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (4GB) Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

60 GB of free disk space DirectX: Version 12

Unfortunately, the developers have not offered any deeper look at the recommended requirements, which already seem to be above average than we are used to seeing. However, surely there are many players who are happy to know that it will not be necessary to have a high-end computer to enjoy the latest from From Software.

About Elden Ring

Still surrounded by some unknowns, we find ourselves before the next Souls-like title developed by From Software, Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin, with strong influences from the Demon’s Souls trilogy and Bloodborne, as we saw in its first previews. So, currently we can read a short description of his story along with his official trailer:

‘Arise, Lightless, and may grace guide you to embrace the power of the Elden Circle and rise as lord of the Circle in the Midlands. In the Middle Lands ruled by Queen Márika, the Eternal, the Circle of Elden, origin of the Golden Tree, has been destroyed.

Marika’s descendants, all demigods, claimed the fragments of the Circle of Elden known as the Great Runes. It was then that the insane corruption of their renewed strength sparked a war: the Shattering.

A war that meant the abandonment of the Greater Will. And now, the grace that guides us will fall on the Lightless spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Midlands. You who have died, but live, with your grace time has lost, walk the path to the Middle Lands beyond the misty sea to prostrate before the Circle of Elden‘.

In fact, as producer Yasuhiro Kitao has explained, the main campaign of Elden Ring can be overcome in just 30 hours. However, that will only be part of the game, as it will feature “many dozens” of hours of additional content. What’s more, ‘technically it will be impossible to reach 100% in the first game‘ because of the different endings the game offers.

Additionally, to this must be added the hundreds of hours of replayability of this type of game, with its innumerable challenges that, like other FromSoftware titles, will allow us to replay once the game is completed using our team from the beginning of a new game with boosted enemies; and of course its incessant PvP.

On the other hand, during the last weeks, Miyazaki has been offering us some small advances about what awaits us in the Middle Lands, highlighting for example the return of some maps like the poisonous swamps that we have already seen in previous Souls (possibly one of the things that many players would rather not have had to see again), or the use of the same online servers of Dark Souls and Demon Souls, currently without service until the release of the new title .

In addition, as we have seen in some of the first gameplays, the game will undoubtedly offer us enormous freedom of explorationwith a vast open world that we can explore not only on foot, but at the gallop of our horse, one of the most interesting additions to this title.

That said, we can only wait for the few days that remain to its launch on February 25available for PC, PS4 and PS5, and Xbox One and Series X|S.