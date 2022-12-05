Elai transforms text articles into human-narrated videos

It’s easy to go from text to audio, and it’s also easy to create a human avatar that moves its mouth like it’s speaking. Elai is a project that uses both and adds AI so that everything is extremely natural, so that it seems that the avatar is moving the mouth synchronizing the phonemes of the original text.

Elai.io introduces itself as an AI-powered text-to-video platform, and is now capable of generating digital avatar-narrated videos simply by copying and pasting a link to an article or blog post.

- Advertisement -

Available at elai.io, where there are examples of what you can do, summarize the article and add text, but also add images, so that we will have the video automatically just by indicating the url of the original article. We already talked about Elai in the past, but at that time I was not able to use a url as a source of information.

The whole process takes only 4 steps:

1. We paste the link to the article in Elai Builder.

2. We choose the library template.

3. We review the result and edit if necessary.

4. We render and download the video.

It is designed for companies that believe that with a video it is easier to attract the attention of their customers, being ideal for creating tutorials, for example, or for writing news ready to be consumed on social networks.

- Advertisement -

It has a free plan limited to 8 minutes, but whoever pays $29 per month can generate up to 15 minutes of video per month.

It is available in several languages, and if you want to see a result with one of our news, here is the link. As you can see, we are still far from being able to say that this will put Youtubers out of work.