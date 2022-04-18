Elai, to create videos with realistic voice from text

Creating a presentation with a voice narrating our text, without having to open our mouths, is the dream of many people.

Today the applications for generating speech from text are already very sophisticated, and today we have been presented with one that proves it.

This is Elai.io, a platform where we can create slides with text and let a background voice take care of reading it. It supports 65 languages, and the result is really natural. There are several voices available for each language, so the results can be very flexible. Take a look at the result on our TikTok, you can see how the presenter moves her lips relatively in sync with the audio.

@wwwhatsnew elai.io – Create artificial voice from text ♬ original sound – Wwwhatsnew

We just have to design the presentation as if it were any Powerpoint type application. In each one we will put a text below, indicating the corresponding language of the reading. The free version allows presentations of up to 3 slides, and a voice narration of up to 5 minutes. We can also upload our audio file, and include silences so that the result is more natural.

Elai has a business model based on the amount of video generated, more slides and more audio generated, it will represent more cost.

Once we have the text and the presentation designed, we will click on the render button to generate the video. The result, after moderation (they do not allow any type of content, since there is a usage policy based on common sense), will arrive in video format, ready to be released on any platform or played on any device.

I have noticed that the rendering takes a long time for an example of only 7 seconds, mainly due to moderation, which takes a long time, so you have to be patient in that regard. Reading with our voice and joining the result with the silent presentation may be a more viable option for many, although it requires more work and more editing.