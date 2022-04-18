Tech News

Elai, to create videos with realistic voice from text

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Creating a presentation with a voice narrating our text, without having to open our mouths, is the dream of many people.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Today the applications for generating speech from text are already very sophisticated, and today we have been presented with one that proves it.

Read:

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, new technical details on display and battery leaked

This is Elai.io, a platform where we can create slides with text and let a background voice take care of reading it. It supports 65 languages, and the result is really natural. There are several voices available for each language, so the results can be very flexible. Take a look at the result on our TikTok, you can see how the presenter moves her lips relatively in sync with the audio.

@wwwhatsnew

elai.io – Create artificial voice from text

♬ original sound – Wwwhatsnew

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

We just have to design the presentation as if it were any Powerpoint type application. In each one we will put a text below, indicating the corresponding language of the reading. The free version allows presentations of up to 3 slides, and a voice narration of up to 5 minutes. We can also upload our audio file, and include silences so that the result is more natural.

Elai has a business model based on the amount of video generated, more slides and more audio generated, it will represent more cost.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Once we have the text and the presentation designed, we will click on the render button to generate the video. The result, after moderation (they do not allow any type of content, since there is a usage policy based on common sense), will arrive in video format, ready to be released on any platform or played on any device.

I have noticed that the rendering takes a long time for an example of only 7 seconds, mainly due to moderation, which takes a long time, so you have to be patient in that regard. Reading with our voice and joining the result with the silent presentation may be a more viable option for many, although it requires more work and more editing.

Read:

Two differences in design of iPhone 12 sold in the US and in Europe

Previous articleThese are the Realme that will be updated to Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 before the end of June
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

These are the Realme that will be updated to Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 before the end of June

Realme UI 3.0 was presented and began to be distributed in the manufacturer's market back in...
Mobile

How to open apps or activate features on your Realme with the screen off

The manufacturer Realme It has positioned itself as one of the great references when it comes to...
Tech News

Apple has it very easy to deal a blow with its M2 chips after how well the move with the M1 has gone

Who was going to say it. In recent years, Apple has not made any big...
Tech News

A leak shows us what edited Twitter messages will look like

On everyone's lips from his curious way of being announced by Elon Musk, the now majority shareholder of...