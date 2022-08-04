“El rey, Vicente Fernández”, a production that shows the man, beyond the artist

Vicente is synonymous with struggle, success and a musical legacy that will continue to transcend from generation to generation, despite his death in December 2021. Years before, Snail Television had decided to tell his story through a that will first see the light in Colombia and that can later be seen in other parts of the world in Netflix. The king, Vicente Fernandez, It then becomes a tribute, but also the best way to learn about its history from need and lack, to consecrating itself as the idol of the ranchera in Latin America.

Regarding its premiere in Colombia this Wednesday, August 3, Caracol revealed all kinds of details about this long-awaited production. This is his first series produced in Mexico, and although it has several real moments lived by the , it should be mentioned that many others are part of fiction. It was recorded in CDMX and 300 locations and more than 500 sets were used where several decades were recreated: from 1950 to 1976.

The series was recorded in Mexico City. (Snail Television)

From a very young age, Vicente dreamed of becoming a great artist and being alongside other icons such as Javier Solis, Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete. However, he did not have it easy at all, because he was not born in a “golden cradle” and both he and his family had to fight and work hard to get ahead. Precisely, the first episode of this production takes viewers to the beginnings of Fernández, who knows that he has a talent for music, but who also recognizes that being an artist will not be easy for him.

Throughout history we will see several actors playing this idol of Latin music. Kaleb Ahab will give him life in his childhood, Sebastian Garcia in adolescence, Sebastian Dante in his transition to adulthood and fame, and finally, Jaime Camil will interpret it in its most successful stage.

Jaime Camil gives life to Vicente Fernández in his adulthood. (Snail Television)

“I remember my grandfather a lot, on Sundays at six in the morning putting Chente. And so we all woke up in the house. It was very nice because we got up with enthusiasm, with desire and singing”, is how Sebastián Dante recalls how he began to meet the King and that he told TechSmart in the middle of a conversation.

The actor is so far starting to forge a career in the entertainment industry, and his arrival in the character involved going through all kinds of emotions. But something that is clear is that it was an experience full of learning.

Sebastian Dante in the skin of the “King”. (Snail Television)

“Without a doubt, pressure is felt because he is an iconic person, and not only in Mexico, but also in Latin America and in the world. But, that, this meant a beautiful opportunity for me, to grow as a musician, as an actor, and of course, to meet the man behind the idol.”

And it is that, precisely as Sebastian mentions, The king, Vicente Fernandez is a series that delves into the multiple facets that this artist had, in addition to music: husband, friend, father, grandfather, actor, rancher, worker, painter, film producer and even television presenter. In addition to this, the fiction presents those moments of pain, joy, helplessness, anger, pride and more, which made him that character that millions admire.

The production will first be broadcast in Colombia and then it will reach other parts of the world. (Snail Television)

Speaking of his preparation and his acting work, Sebastián also referred to the challenge of becoming a character not only real, but known and followed by thousands of people:

“We all know Vicente Fernández, how he moved, how he sang, what he said. So, the biggest challenge was to represent him without falling into ridicule, and for people to really see in me that Vicente of his beginnings and his rise. But it also meant working together because it wasn’t just me, but four actors who had to follow a common thread and bring this idol to life, but at different stages.”

Finally, viewers will find themselves with the weight of fame that Vicente had to carry on his shoulders. And it is that on his way to success and recognition he had to overcome temptations, envy, gossip, criticism and overexposure that affected him physically, emotionally and mentally.