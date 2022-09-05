Eiza González joins the cast of “The Machine”, the new series by Diego Luna and Gael García

After it was announced a couple of weeks ago that moon Y Gael would develop a series for Hulu under the name of Machinewhich in addition to starring, both would produce it, has now been announced that Eiza González is joining this project.

This production which was approved last July follows an aging boxer (Garcia Bernal) whose skillful manager (Moon) assures him one last shot at a title. But to get to fight night, they must navigate a mysterious force from the underworld.

Eiza arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, US, May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Gonzalez She will play Irasema, who has been revealed to be an aspiring sports journalist who approaches boxing as an art form. She is the ex-wife of Stephen (Gael), whom he still loves deeply and is the mother of his two children. She knows her ex-husband already Andy (Moon) ever since they were teenagers.

- Advertisement -

Diego Y Gael will produce this show (which Latin America will arrive by Star+) together with your company The Gulf Streamwhile the writer Marco Ramirez will be executive producer and showrunner. Mexican actress known for her role in BabyDriverrecently finished filming the series of Netflix of The Three-Body Problem and starred in the movie Michael Bay ambulanceas well as I Care A Lot Y Godzilla vs. kong. In addition, he participates in Extrapolationsan upcoming anthology drama series created by Scott Z Burns for AppleTV+ and in which they also participate meryl streep (Don’t Look Up) Y Kit Harington (The Eternals).

joins-the-cast-of-The-Machine-the-new.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The Mexican actress played Fran in the movie “I Care a Lot”. (EFE/Seacia Pavao/Netflix)

joins-the-cast-of-The-Machine-the-new.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Gabriel Ripstein will direct the entire series, while Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperin Y Adam Fishbach will be the producers. Ripstein was a writer, executive producer and director of the Amazon series An Unknown Enemy. He is also known for directing the movie 600 mileswhich marked his directorial debut.

“We are proud to partner again with Searchlight Television in this next project Hulu Originals. Gaël, Diego Y Framework they are world-class storytellers and we look forward to engaging audiences with their stories and experiencing the recent part of their history with them,” he said. Craig ErwichPresident of Hulu Originals Y ABCEntertainment a Variety.

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal will star in and produce this new project. (Instagram/@diegoluna)

For their part, the producers of Searchlight Television They indicated that they were satisfied to work with Mexican actors and producers.

- Advertisement -

“It is a true honor to join again Gael Y Diego on the screen for. It is a pleasure to experience their friendship and chemistry. We are delighted to work with Frameworkwhose unique voice and vision allow us to explore this world in a totally original way”, said the presidents of search light, Matthew Greenfield Y David Greenbaum.

“And your mother too”, was the first feature film in which both participated together. (20th Century Studios)

Before this project reaches Hulu, diego moon will premiere on August 31 Andor, via Disney+a series that emerges from the popular character he played in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 2016.

search light Recently the limited series of Hulu critically acclaimed The Dropoutas well as the upcoming comedy series History of the World Part II.

- Advertisement -

: