Einstein GPT, the result of the work between Salesforce and OpenAI

Salesforce has announced a new partnership with OpenAI and the launch of its Generative Artificial Intelligence service, Einstein GPT.

The main goal of this new service is to help users generate content, respond to emails, create marketing messages, and develop knowledge base articles to improve the customer experience. According to Salesforce, this partnership with OpenAI is just the first step, as they plan to work with various partners in the future to improve Einstein GPT.

What is Einstein GPT and how does it work?

Einstein GPT is a service that uses a combination of Natural Language Processing (NLP) components and data models to understand what users or organizations want to achieve and help them execute those tasks. From a technical perspective, the goal of Salesforce is to have layers on top of the OpanAI GPT to fine-tune the model. Part of the optimization comes from the organization’s own content stored in the Salesforce data cloud. There is also a human element as part of the workflow. An organization can leverage human experts as part of the Einstein GPT workflow to get feedback before any text is generated or delivered to end users.

What advantages does Einstein GPT have?

With the integration of Einstein GPT into the Salesforce cloud, the customer experience will be significantly improved. Some of the main benefits of Einstein GPT are:

– Einstein GPT for customer service– Help customer service agents automatically compose relevant responses and turn case notes into knowledge base articles.

– Einstein GPT for Sales– Will generate natural language summaries of account updates and help identify key contacts for a salesperson to reach out to, as well as automatically generate drafts for sales emails to send.

– Einstein GPT for Marketing– A service to dynamically generate content for landing pages, email campaigns, and ads based on specific segments.

– Einstein GPT for Developers– Will make use of Salesforce’s own LLM to automatically generate code snippets for Salesforce applications.

Partnership between Salesforce and OpenAI

The formal partnership of Salesforce and OpenAI is not new, as both companies know each other well. In fact, OpenAI is a client of Salesforce’s customer relationship management (CRM) service, as well as Slack. With the ChatGPT for Slack integration, Slack users can now directly access ChatGPT to summarize conversations and get writing help.

You have more information at salesforce.com