Einote, to create text and voice notes on any web page

In academic work it is very normal to see hundreds of pages in a single day. From one we get an idea, from the second another… The ideal would be to put notes on each page, in each paragraph, as if they were post-its, but we already know that this is something that the current Internet does not allow us, since the pages they cannot be edited by any visitor, they can only be consulted.

Over the last few years we have seen various solutions to this “problem”, from Chrome extensions for designers who share comments on web pages with their clients, to applications that allow you to put notes on different pages at any time.

Today I extend the list with Einote, a new application, also as a browser plugin, that we can use to create and group text and voice notes from any page, so that in our account we will have all the comments made on the urls that we have visited. .

In the video above you have an example of use. We just have to click on the extension when we see an interesting paragraph. At that moment, a pop-up window will open so that we can include the desired note, with a microphone in case we want to add a voice to the note.

It is a project that has taken 6 months to complete, designed to save notes directly on any page without the need to switch tabs or use applications installed on Windows, Linux or Mac. We can group and categorize the notes, and all with the improvements of this new version that allows:

– Drag, resize and pin your note on any page.

– Link to page sections.

– Insert automatic screenshots, drawings and videos in notes.

– Download and share notes with a single click.

– Organize notes with folders, labels, and pins on a centralized board.

A very good option that you can try at einote.com.