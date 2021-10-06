Eight ways to make money from YouTube videos

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

YouTube has a compensation program called Partner Program (YPP) that allows monetize content that your users post.

The Shorts Fund will distribute 100 million dollars during the years 2021 and 2022

In order to be part of this Partner program and earn money from videos, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements. For example, you must have more than 1,000 subscribers on the channel, and also have more than 4,000 hours of reproduction of your own content in the last year.

YouTube has up to eight forms of monetization, which are the following:

-Shorts bottom. It is the latest way to make money, which has just been presented by the company, and will allow the creators of these short content, similar to Stories, to make a profit. YouTube is going to allocate 100 million dollars to encourage the creation of Shorts between 2021 and 2022. The creators will be able to obtain between 100 and 10,000 dollars for their videos published on the platform, depending on the audience they get and the community generated among the audience.

-Advertising: It has traditionally been the largest source of income for YouTube and will continue to be the primary way for content creators to earn revenue from the platform, as they receive most of the revenue generated by their videos.

-YouTube Premium: It is the platform’s payment method that allows you to enjoy the content without advertising, in addition to being able to use YouTube in the background, download and access YouTube Music. Here, too, most of the revenue is earned by content creators.

-Subscription to the channel: Creators can offer exclusive content and other benefits to viewers subscribed to their channels in exchange for a fixed monthly amount, which can be set by the channel owner himself.

-Super Chat: Super Chat lets you send featured paid messages while streaming live, engaging the content creator’s attention.

-Super Thanks: It allows to thank the creator for the videos uploaded by means of a distinctive comment that evidences the purchase made.

-Super Stickers: It is another form of payment that allows you to show support to creators during live broadcasts and premieres through paid stickers.

-Merchandising: YouTube offers creators a virtual showcase where they can show the merchandising products they can count on, in order to sell them to their followers through some thirty marketers around the world.

.