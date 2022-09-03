eHealth: This is how the e-prescription works

- Advertisement -

With the electronic , medication should be able to be ordered more quickly and conveniently. Here you will find the most important answers about e-prescriptions.

You have certainly heard of electronic prescriptions, e-prescriptions, or seen advertisements for them. The e-prescription is currently being tested nationwide, but mainly in the Berlin-Brandenburg region – in Schleswig-Holstein and Westphalia-Lippe it is to be launched nationwide in pilot practices and clinics from September. A gradual expansion of the test regions is planned for the coming months. However, you should be able to redeem the e-prescription in pharmacies throughout Germany from autumn. Since many people haven’t even noticed that e-prescriptions even exist, we have compiled the most important answers to your questions here. - Advertisement - What is an e-prescription? This is how you can use WhatsApp Plus with a virtual number: learn how to create it An e-prescription is the digital version of a paper prescription to receive medication. E-prescriptions can be issued by doctors or psychotherapists in practices or clinics. First, there is the digital version of the pink recipe (sample 16 recipe) for those with statutory health insurance. More recipes will be added in the future. In general, a distinction is made between different recipe types: the pink recipe (valid for 28 days)

the yellow prescription for drugs with strict conditions, such as methadone (valid for seven days)

the green prescription for non-prescription drugs (validity: unlimited)

What is the advantage of the e-prescription? The advantage is that patients can send the prescription directly to a pharmacy and order their medicine there. This is also possible, for example, via a mail-order pharmacy. After an online consultation, for example, you would not have to leave the house to get your pill. In addition, the e-prescription should be available as a forgery-proof file signed by the doctor or psychotherapist. How long has the e-prescription been around? The e-prescription will be introduced in 2021. It will be mandatory for pharmacies in Germany from September 1, 2022. In the future, it should be available throughout Germany for those with statutory health insurance. Actually, the e-prescription should be introduced with the "Act on the Protection of Electronic Patient Data in the Telematics Infrastructure", which came into force in October 2020, as a mandatory requirement for the prescription of prescription drugs from January 1, 2022. This deadline no longer applies. How do I recognize an e-prescription? The beginning of one printed out E-Prescription looks like a traditional prescription. There is information on the recipient and creator of the regulation (1). You can recognize an e-prescription by the fact that several 2D codes – matrix barcodes similar to QR codes – are shown on the printout (2). There is a collective code (3) at the top right, which contains up to three prescriptions on the e-prescription. The lower half contains information on all prescribed medications, including the relevant 2D code. What requirements do I need to use the e-prescription? Your doctor or psychotherapist can give you the e-prescription in paper form. To use the e-prescription app, however, patients need an NFC-enabled smartphone with at least iOS 14 or Android 7 and an electronic health card (eGK) including a six-digit PIN. Both – eGK and PIN – will be sent by your health insurance on request, if this has not already been done. With some health insurance companies, you can also request the PIN directly from the Gematik e-prescription app. A prior identification procedure is usually required to obtain the PIN. Since the videoident procedure is currently not permitted, you must personally identify yourself to your health insurance company in this case. Sending the eGK 2.1 can sometimes take several days to weeks – due to a lack of chips. In order to be able to register in the e-prescription app, it is now possible with some health insurance companies to register using a "Fasttrack" function via the ePA app of your health insurance company, which contains the electronic patient file (ePA). Although this eliminates the need for an electronic health card and a PIN, users must first carry out an identification procedure to activate the ePA app, among other things.

How does the e-prescription work without a smartphone?

Without a smartphone, you will receive the e-prescription on paper with the associated 2D code. However, most practices are still issuing standard prescriptions as usual. In addition, Gematik promises that the e-prescription 2023 can be redeemed with the electronic health card (eGK) – this could be possible with a card reader or an NFC function on a mobile device.

How do I redeem the e-prescription?

You redeem the e-prescription on site in the pharmacy by either handing in the printed e-prescription to the pharmacy, showing the pharmacist the paper printout you scanned or a photo of it, or using the e-prescription app to the Submit pharmacy. The latter can also be a mail-order pharmacy. In the app directory, all e-prescription-enabled pharmacies have a blue e-prescription symbol next to their name.

Which pharmacies accept the e-prescription?

From September 1, 2022, all pharmacies in Germany should accept e-prescriptions. The e-prescription app and the Gematik GmbH website contain a list of all pharmacies that accept e-prescriptions. The card is based on information provided by the respective pharmacies.

How do I get the e-prescription?

The prescription is generated by the doctor in the practice management system (PVS) and transmitted to the telematics infrastructure (TI), the “secure health network”. Strictly speaking, you don’t get the e-prescription directly, but a link to a document (a 2D code). Without logging in, you can see the “Acess Code” and the “Task ID” in the TI, which the pharmacist can use to call up the e-prescription. The pharmacist then scans the 2D code, which can also be a collective code with several medicines, and you receive the medicine.

However, if you have already gone through an identification procedure with your health insurance company, you can also call up the prescription yourself from the telematics infrastructure servers. This requires the eGK 2.1 and the associated PIN of the eGK, which you received from your health insurance company. First you have to enter the six-digit access number – which can be found on the top right of the eGK – and then the PIN. In the last step, the eGK must be held against the back of the smartphone. The information is then checked via the NFC interface and the registration with the TI takes place. All recipes from the past 100 days are then loaded onto the smartphone.

If central TI services are not working, or if the pharmacy’s TI access is disrupted, e-prescriptions cannot be redeemed because a reference to the centrally stored e-prescription document is not possible. Alternatively, the patient receives a printout with a 2D code. This is scanned within the app.

What if the internet or TI is not working?

In the event of a failure of the internet or telematics infrastructure, Gematik recommends waiting. If it’s a long-term disorder, you’ll need to go back to the doctor and get a traditional prescription.

Who can use the e-prescription?

In principle, everyone who is technically equipped for it can use the e-prescription. Family members or caregivers should also be able to use the app to manage and redeem prescriptions for others.

For 2023, the e-prescription should also come for privately insured people.

Do I have to use the e-prescription?

Yes, in the future you will have to use the e-prescription for prescription drugs. However, if you do not use the app, you will receive a printout that you can use to go to a pharmacy as usual.

What data is processed in the e-prescription app?

The e-prescription app is an independent Gematik application in which patients access electronic prescriptions – either by scanning a 2D code or by authenticating with the electronic health card (eGK). However, 100 days after the e-prescriptions have been redeemed, they will be deleted. Access to the locally stored data is not possible for either the doctor or the pharmacist.

How is the data stored in the e-prescription app?

According to Gematik, the data is stored locally on your device and is not passed on to third parties. However, you can agree to the collection and processing of anonymous user data. Anonymized usage data is then processed, stored in a log file and transmitted to Piwik Pro GmbH, a company specializing in data analysis. For example, data on the operating system, the mobile phone model, the encryption capabilities of the smartphone, the time of access and the type of network from which access is made, the number of e-prescriptions photographed and e-prescriptions downloaded or redeemed are stored. E-prescriptions are automatically deleted from the app 100 days after they have been redeemed.

