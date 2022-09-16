eHealth: Teledermatology provider “Dermanostic” wins start-up competition

The online dermatologist wins the jury prize at Telekom’s Digital X. The public’s favorite, on the other hand, is the “Vertical Search Health” search engine.

Thanks to the votes of the jury, the “Dermanostic” app for remote diagnosis of skin diseases was able to assert itself against four other start-ups at Telekom’s Digital X – 17 votes came from the audience. With the telemedicine app, the team around Dr. medical Estefanía Lang, specialist in skin and venereal diseases, who are promoting the digitization of medicine. The team has meanwhile won several prizes and just yesterday the pharmaceutical prize “the golden tablet”. According to their own statements, 92 percent of the 80,000 patients to date have been treated digitally. An above-average number of sexually transmitted diseases were treated online.

Health startups at Digital X

Dermanostic founding team shows app for digital dermatologist treatment (Image: Dermanostic)

On the other hand, Exaris Solutions received the most votes from the audience – namely 42 – with its health search engine “Vertical Search Health”, which is fed from all publicly available data such as websites about doctors, therapists and others.

Search engine “Vertical Search Health”

The search engine for the healthcare sector bundles and summarizes all publicly available data such as websites, publications by doctors, dentists, therapists and care facilities. This should make it easier to find doctors who are familiar with the treatment of Long Covid, for example. According to Exaris founder Nicholas Rosen, this information is currently not that easy to find. Exaris uses the Open Telekom Cloud (OTC) and operates a scalable tech stack there that allows AI-based search queries for several million documents. Customers currently include pharmaceutical and medical technology companies, health insurance companies and start-ups. Other nominated apps included Helpchat, Mindzeit and IndoorGoogleMaps.

Help chat for patients in the hospital

Medventi’s “Helpchat” is already available in various languages ​​- Russian, German, Farsi, Ukrainian, Turkish, Spanish – and is intended to help patients to communicate better in the hospital. As an example, founder Fabian Nokodian cites a boy who is unable to articulate after a treated cleft palate. The app should also be an advantage for people with less good knowledge of German, as it works with icons. In the app, you can choose from the most common reasons why people ring the bell in the hospital – such as infusions that have run out or milk bottles that are empty. According to Nokodian, there is currently no connection to hospital information systems (HIS) due to a lack of interoperability. In the future, documentation options will be worked on and smart devices such as cups will be integrated that record a person’s water consumption.

Gamified mental health app Mindzeit

Céleste Kleinjans and Marinko Spahic developed what they claim to be the first emotion-sensitive and gamified mental health app, Mindzeit. They were supported in their mindfulness app by psychologists and scientists, game designers and usability experts. The app is intended to recommend individual mindfulness methods for users that promote self-reflection and positive thinking. This year the app was curated for Apple’s App Store and selected for the Apple App Store Foundations program. However, the app is also available in the Play Store.

Maps feature for hospitals

Since patients do not always find their way around in hospitals and hospital staff ask for directions, Archkomm has developed an “IndoorGoogleMaps” for doctors at the University Medical Center in Essen. With its help, patients receive directions to the place where they should appear. Information is also to be recorded in the app about where certain devices required for an examination are located. In the event of an emergency call, everyone would know where to go via the app. The program is also available offline.