eHealth: Successful lawsuit against fees from third-party connectors

A provider of practice management software may not charge more than ten euros for the connection of third-party hardware.

The connector-as-service provider Red Medical has successfully sued the provider of practice management software (PVS) for psychotherapists PsyPrax before the Munich district court. Red Medical is a cloud provider for particularly secure hardware routers – connectors – in data centers to which up to ten practices can be connected. Among other things, the connectors connect clinics and medical practices with the telematics infrastructure (TI) of the German healthcare system. PsyPrax, on the other hand, offers not only practice software but also services related to the connection to the TI. If you want to use the services of other providers, you have to pay additional costs of 35 euros per month if, for example, a connector from the Red Medical data center is used. Altogether there are currently well over 100 different providers of PVS systems.

Maximum 10 euros for additional costs

Now the manufacturer had to sign a cease-and-desist declaration and in future may not charge more than ten euros per month for connection to its software. According to Red Medical, “the court had made it clear that the €35 per month demanded by PsyPrax to date are suitable for preventing customers from acquiring an alternative TI connection.” Accordingly, the costs are anti-competitive and “cannot be justified by any economically comprehensible reasons”, as Red Medical quoted the court. The fact that the Hospital Care Relief Act states that such additional charges should be completely banned in the future was also decisive.

Red Medical Managing Director Jochen Brüggemann assumes “that other providers will follow suit and will also refrain from such practices in view of the new § 332a SGB V.” The settlement is limited in time until June 2024, by which time the new law could have come into force.

