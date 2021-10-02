eFootball 2022 – Monsters Play Soccer

eFootball 2022, Konami’s new football bet, a kind of continuation free to play of the classic Pro Evolution Soccer created from scratch under the Unreal Engine that has seen the light these days … much to the disgust of everyone. And it is that not even doing it on purpose, things turn out as badly as they are going to the Japanese company.

In short, what promised to be one more room for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Windows, that is, a free title exploited through micropayments, but an entertaining game with a minimum of quality, coming from where It is coming, it has already been crowned, just a couple of days after its launch, as one of the biggest fiascos of the year.

But, where to start peeling eFootball 2022, when at this point you cannot find a single criticism that praises something positive about the game, beyond the immense room for improvement it presents in such a sorry state as it is now … Exaggerated, you say? Reality is always stranger than fiction, you should know.

So let me summarize the sad journey of eFootball 2022 with one piece of information: it was released on September 30 and October 1 had already become the worst rated game in Steam history. At the time of publishing this article, of the 15,000-odd reviews it has, 1,500 are positive and the rest, more than 13,500, are negative. Full for Konami.

Now, what is wrong with the game? Reading the criticisms that are coming out, the question would have to be what does not fail in the game, but in broad strokes it could be said that eFootball 2022 looks like an alpha phase development: the graphics are horrible, the gameplay -one of the pride of PES- is terrible, the online game is full of errors, the absence of content is total …

As you can see in the tweet above, Konami has apologized for everything and promises to release a patch as soon as possible with which to solve everything it can, although surely it will have to release more than one for the title to be minimally accepted by public. There are too many errors to hope that what they have not done so far will be resolved in the remainder of the year.

And for example, a button … or better a pair, because if eFootball 2022 will be remembered for something, it is for allowing monsters to play football. Fan of the stars of the beautiful game? Be careful, they are scary.



