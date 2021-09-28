eero Pro 6: now available on Amazon Spain

Mesh nets are gaining traction, and Amazon’s eero Pro 6 is the perfect example of this. And it is that this type of network infrastructure systems, which traditionally were only present in professional solutions, in recent times are already reaching private users, offering them a tremendously reliable and fast system, to guarantee wireless connectivity not only in large extensions, but also in others not so large, but in which the construction makes things difficult for the standard signal of a router.

Mesh WiFi systems like the Amazon eero Pro 6 interconnect with each other, either via cable or wirelessly, providing an intelligent network in which, for example, if one of the devices experiences a problem, the rest of the network detects this eventuality and, automatically, redirects all the traffic to the network nodes that remain operational. This is a great advantage over traditional network extenders, which do not know the state of the rest of the infrastructure.

Regarding Amazon’s specific proposal, eero Pro 6 is its most advanced option. We talk about a WiFi 6 tri-band mesh system, so it offers a really fast connection speed, and that will allow you to take full advantage of the high-speed fiber connections that have become popular in recent years. In addition, they also offer a great range. an eero Pro 6 can cover up to 190 square meters, while a kit of three can extend up to 560 square meters.

In terms of capacity, the infrastructure deployed with eero Pro 6 allows simultaneous connection of more than 75 devices. For this purpose, TrueMesh technology is used, which optimizes network traffic, thus reducing congestion, the use of buffers and, consequently, connection losses and slow traffic. Also, eero Pro 6 is totally compatible with previous generation adapters, which allows you to expand the infrastructure without having to give up these devices.

Another very interesting element of the Amazon eero Po 6 is that feature a Zigbee controller, so that we can also use it as a gateway to the Internet for all smart home devices compatible with this protocol. As you already know, many of these devices require a bridge, which is responsible for connecting to the Internet. In this case it will not be necessary, so if you are thinking of creating an infrastructure of this type of device,

Regarding its configuration, this is carried out through your app, which is responsible for guiding, step by step, the user through the entire process. In this way, it is possible to have the Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi infrastructure operational in a few minutes.In addition, if you connect other Amazon devices to it and they are associated with the same Amazon account, even if you change the name of the network or the password to it will continue to connect, without having to reconfigure them again.

And if you are concerned about security, this is good news, as the eero Pro 6 software proactively takes care of automatically download and install as many updates and security patches are published by Amazon. This way, unlike many routers, you won’t have to worry about periodically checking for device security fixes.

The eero Pro 6 systems are already available to buy in Spain on Amazon and their price is 249 euros for a set of one and 639 euros for a set of three.