Edworking: The all-in-one platform for work management and collaboration

Are you looking for an all-in-one work management and collaboration tool? Edworking is the platform you need. With features like task management, chat, video calls, stories, documents, and file storage, Edworking offers a comprehensive solution to help you organize your projects and collaborate effectively with your team. In this article, we’ll explore Edworking’s features, its target audience, its perks and pricing plans, and how it stacks up against the competition.

The idea for Edworking was born about two years ago, by the hand of Iván Arozamena Balbín, its founder. He himself says that the idea arose when he was in the difficult task of maintaining control of his tasks and communicating with his team, all through different platforms and applications. In this sense, he set out to create a platform that would integrate all the necessary tools for work management and collaboration, in one place.

Thus, Iván Arozamena Balbín joined David Cagigas, the CTO and co-founder of Edworking, to make this idea a reality. Both Edworking founders worked hard to develop a platform that offered comprehensive solutions for work management and collaboration.

Edworking functions

Edworking is an all-in-one platform that offers the following functions:

Task management

With Edworking, you can create, assign and track tasks in real time. This feature integrates with other features of the platform, such as chat and video calls, so you can collaborate with your team more effectively.

chat

Edworking chat allows you to communicate with your team in real time, share ideas and make decisions quickly. You can create channels for specific projects or topics, so your team can find and reference relevant conversations.

video calls

Video calls integrated into Edworking allow you to schedule and make video calls with your team, clients or partners effectively. This feature integrates with task management and chat, so you can refer to relevant conversations or tasks during the video call.

stories

With Edworking’s stories feature, you can record your screen to explain code to your team or share your thoughts on an event. This feature allows you to be more effective in your collaboration and share information in a more visual way.

documents

Edworking’s documents feature allows you to edit documents and customize the platform to work the way you do. Documents are integrated with task management and chat, so you can attach them to tasks or share them with your team during a conversation.

file storage

With Edworking, you can safely store and share files with your team. The file storage feature integrates with task management and chat, so you can attach files to tasks or share them with your team during a conversation.

Edworking target audience

Edworking is a platform suitable for small businesses, startups, freelancers, and solopreneurs who need to manage their work and collaborate effectively with their team. The platform is easy to use and does not require specialized technical knowledge to get started.

Advantages of Edworking

Edworking offers several advantages, including:

An all-in-one platform for work management and collaboration.

Built-in features that allow you to be more effective in your collaboration.

Flexible pricing to meet your team’s needs and budget.

An easy to use user interface that does not require specialized technical knowledge.

Pricing Plans

Edworking offers three different pricing plans: Free, Premium, and Enterprise. Each of them offers different features and tools to suit the specific needs of different types of users.

Free

Edworking’s Free plan is completely free (hence the name, of course), making it a great option for small businesses, teams, and freelancers looking for an effective and affordable collaboration solution. With the Free plan, users get access to 200MB of storage, limited video calls (150 minutes), file size limited to 100MB, unlimited tasks and spaces, unlimited members and invites, and apps for iOS and Android.

Premium

Edworking’s Premium plan costs £4 per user per month and is perfect for those looking for a more advanced and personalized solution. This plan includes all the features of the Free plan, as well as unlimited storage, unlimited video calls, large file uploads, and 24/7 support. In addition, the Premium plan also offers the option to customize the white label with your own logo and URL, and a live report from the team.

business

Edworking’s Enterprise plan is designed for larger companies and teams with specific collaboration needs. This plan includes all the features of the Premium plan, as well as flexible payment options and custom migrations for platforms like Monday, ClickUp, Slack, and MS Teams. In addition, the Enterprise plan also offers dedicated and personalized support to ensure customer satisfaction.

Comparison with the competition

Edworking is in a highly competitive market, with a plethora of project management and collaboration software options available. Below are some of the main advantages and disadvantages of Edworking compared to its closest competitors.

Advantages

Edworking is an all-in-one solution, which means users can access all their project management and collaboration tools on a single platform. This can simplify task management and improve efficiency.

Edworking offers a wide range of collaboration tools, including chat, video calls, tasks and documents. This means users don’t have to switch between different applications to perform different tasks, which can save time and improve productivity.

Edworking’s Free plan is completely free, making it a great option for those on limited budgets.

Disadvantages

Compared to some of its competitors, like Asana and Trello, Edworking can be a bit less intuitive and easy to use.

Edworking is a relatively new platform, so it doesn’t yet have the same user base and reputation as some of its more established competitors.

The very limited storage in the Edworking Free plan can be a problem for those who work with large files.

As you can see, Edworking is a robust and complete collaboration solution that is suitable for a wide range of users, from small businesses and teams to large companies and organizations. While it may not be as intuitive and easy to use as some of its competitors, it offers a wide range of collaboration tools on a single platform and is a great option for not getting lost between several different apps.