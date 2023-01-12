Educational Video Games, A Complete List Ranked

Although we usually mark video games as “the bad guys in the movie”, there are many of them that can help a lot in the education of children.

Teamwork, learning, manual skills… there are many points that can be strengthened after a few video game sessions, although remember that, like everything in life, excesses are always harmful.



- Advertisement -

Let’s see some examples:

Improving cognitive abilities

Video games can improve the ability to solve problems, attention, memory and information processing speed.

Among those games we have:

Lumosity: This game is a brain training platform that includes a variety of games designed to improve memory, attention, processing speed, and other cognitive skills.

Portal 2: This puzzle game requires players to solve complex puzzles using logical reasoning skills and creativity.

Brain Age: This game for the Nintendo DS includes a variety of mini-games designed to improve memory, calculation and speed reading.

Minecraft: This building adventure game requires players to plan and build complex structures using limited resources, encouraging strategic planning and problem solving.

The Room: This puzzle game requires players to solve puzzles using hidden objects and clues in a three-dimensional game environment, which improves spatial awareness and problem-solving ability.

Collaboration and teamwork

Many video games require players to work together to achieve a common goal, which can encourage collaboration and teamwork.

- Advertisement -

At this point we have:

Overcooked: This cooking game requires players to work together to prepare and serve food in a chaotic restaurant. Players must coordinate their actions and communicate to cook and serve dishes on time.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes: This game requires a player to defuse a bomb while other players provide instructions from a bomb disposal manual. Clear and effective communication is essential for successful game completion.

Rocket League: This car racing game requires players to work together to score goals on a soccer field with cars. It is important to coordinate the actions of the players and communicate in order to achieve the goal.

World of Warcraft: Come on, a bit forced into an educational plan, true, but this online role-playing game requires players to work together to complete quests and defeat enemies. Collaboration and communication are essential to success in the game.

Minecraft: This game can also be played in multiplayer mode, where players can work together to build structures and defend against the dangers of the game.

teaching digital skills

Video games can teach valuable digital skills, such as surfing the internet, using software, and programming.

In this sector we have:

Scratch: This visual programming language is designed specifically for children and young adults, and is used to teach basic programming and logical thinking skills.

CodeCombat: This game teaches programming through problem solving and game creation in a high level programming language.

Minecraft: This game also includes a programming tool called “Minecraft: Education Edition,” which allows students to learn programming by using command blocks to control aspects of the game.

CodeMonkey: This online game teaches programming through a series of challenges and challenges that help players learn programming syntax and logic in a fun environment.

Improving motivation and interest in learning

- Advertisement -

Video games can be an engaging and motivating way to learn, as children can see their skills improve as they play.

Here we highlight:

Duolingo: This language learning game uses a reward and challenge system to motivate players to continue practicing and improving their language skills.

Kahoot!: This real-time question and answer game uses a point system and rankings to motivate students to participate and learn.

DragonBox: This math game uses a playful approach to teach basic math concepts, such as basic operations and equations.

Minecraft: This game can be used to teach a variety of topics, such as history, geography, and science, and its free-play and discovery format can help keep students motivated and engaged in learning.

CodeCombat: This game, mentioned above, can also help improve motivation by offering challenges and rewards as players learn and get better at coding.

As you can see, the winner is Minecraft, a game that, well used, can help a lot inside and outside the educational environment.