Editing WhatsApp messages will be possible: already in tests on WhatsApp Web

The edition of the sent is already present in WhatsApp, although not yet accessible: the application code has the option among the hidden settings. And not only mobile apps, which WhatsApp is already testing the option to edit messages.

It is one of the most demanded functions of WhatsApp and in expectant development: message appeared on the mobile app in the middle of this year. Screenshots confirmed that such an edition was on the way, but we never heard from that useful feature again. Until now: WhatsApp Web already hides the possibility of editing in its code.

- Advertisement -

A look at…

WHATSAPP Tricks and tips to HIDE YOURSELF TO THE MAXIMUM and maintain your PRIVACY

It will be possible to repent without deleting the message

- Advertisement - Editing messages on WhatsApp Web. Image from WaBetaInfo

It took WhatsApp many years to introduce the deletion of messages, a function that is essential in most conversations. So should the editing, things are not always said well at first (not to mention that misspelling that ends up driving you crazy with your screen presence). For this reason, it is appreciated that WhatsApp is at work; although, surely, late in being available.

- Advertisement -

As WaBetaInfo confirmed, WhatsApp continues with the idea of allow editing of messages within conversations. Currently, WhatsApp Web hides the button to edit messages in the code of the software. And without it still working, at the moment it is just an inactive element that enables the editing view.

It will be possible to edit any message by typing the replacement text after accessing the edit view. WaBetaInfo does not know if WhatsApp will maintain a time limit for editing messages, at the moment it does not exist (just as it happens with deletion, most likely only the most recent submissions can be edited). We also don’t know if there will be an editing history. Yes, a warning will appear as the message was edited.

It is surprising that WhatsApp has not yet included the possibility of editing messages, it is a function that should be basic in any messaging app. And while it arrives, there will be no choice but delete the sent to upload it again with the pertinent text correction. Greater work. And with the permanent sneak of “This message was deleted”.

Via | WaBetaInfo