Editing messages on WhatsApp is getting closer: it is already beginning to reach some users

Although it is true that WhatsApp has positioned itself as one of the main players in the instant messaging application sector, this service owned by Meta has a great disadvantage compared to Telegram. We are talking about the possibility of that you have sent, a basic function that allows you to correct any text that you have sent and is missing, you don’t like it, or it lacks information, to give an example. Luckily, a few weeks ago we discovered that the possibility of editing the messages that you have sent in any WhatsApp chat would arrive very soon. Well, we bring excellent news: it is already to be available to some users. Some users can already edit messages in WhatsApp As reported by the colleagues of WaBetaInfo, one of the most reliable sources in everything related to WhatsApp, the latest update of WhatsApp Beta for Android, corresponding to version 2.23.10.13 and that already you can download through the Google Play Store is already including this new feature. As indicated by the aforementioned medium, this new function that allows you to edit WhatsApp messages once sent is reaching some users of the beta version, but not all. So if you are part of the beta program of the instant messaging platform and after updating the new option does not appear, you must have a little patience. But it is undoubtedly excellent news for the millions of users who access WhatsApp every day, since the fact that it reaches the beta version, even if it is limited, means that in the coming days it will reach all users of the program. and, most likely, it will land in the global version of the application in the coming weeks. As for the operation of this new tool, the truth is that it is not much of a mystery. When you send a message and want to correct an error or change anything, you just have to hold down on the message to open a new menu of options. Before, you could choose to delete the message, but now the characteristic icon of a pencil will appear so you can edit a message. From the looks of it, there is no limitation of any kind, so you can change any message whenever you please. Now, all that remains is to be patient and wait, since this new tool will surely reach all users in the coming weeks. >