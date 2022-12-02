Edge grows little as a browser on desktops, still well below Chrome

From time to time, the StatCounter website updates its tables so that we know an estimate of the most used browsers in the world on different platforms. And even though Google Chrome is champion in all categories, this November Microsoft Edge improved its market share a little — at least in the desktop scenario. The addition, as a matter of fact, is minimal. Its participation reached 11.17%, against the 10.8% and 10.86% it accumulated in September and October, respectively. The improvement is more considerable if we take into account that in the same month of 2021 it had 9.52% of users in this type of interface.





The browser has gained a lot of attention and investment from Microsoft, with new useful features for everyday life, security and accessibility, as well as more customization options. Naturally, it should also be borne in mind that Edge comes as the default browser on Windows machines, and anyone who doesn't bother changing programs should stick with it without worry. The vast majority, however, still prefer Chrome, used by 66.13% of desktop users🇧🇷 Safari is in third place, with 9.62%, followed by Firefox, with 7.1% share.




