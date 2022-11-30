Edge 30 Neo vs POCO X4 Pro: Does Motorola or Xiaomi have a better middleman? 🇧🇷 Comparative

The Edge 30 Neo is an intermediary from Motorola that seeks to offer a good set with an elegant look. On the other hand, the POCO X4 Pro 5G has a similar proposal, without losing value for money. When placing these two devices side by side, which one occupies the most advantageous intermediary position for the consumer? Let’s find out the answer now, here at TechSmart.

Comparative Index

design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Drums

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

First in the design, we see two visuals that are quite different from what we are used to. Edge features a matte finish and special colors in partnership with Pantone, in addition to the camera block that resembles the company’s most recent releases, with a hidden LED that lights up when there is a notification. The POCO, on the other hand, has a mirrored painting with a chromatic effect, in addition to a striking black module at the top, where the lenses and the brand’s logo are located. - Advertisement - In construction, both Motorola and Xiaomi bet on a plastic body. The difference is that the X4 Pro has glass on its back, while the 30 Neo also keeps the frame material on the lid, in addition to being the most compact and lightest among them. At the front, the two preferred to use the notch in a hole in the display.

POCO X4 Pro 5G

The Chinese model still has an IP53 certification, to ensure resistance to dust and splashes, in addition to the infrared emitter, which allows you to use the cell phone as a remote control. The Edge responds with an under-display fingerprint reader, which is more advanced than the biometric sensor built into the POCO’s power button. The 30 Neo doesn’t allow for storage expansion, while the X4 Pro provides a microSD slot in its hybrid drawer. The duo’s connectivity is made up of fifth-generation Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC, for approximation payments. We started with a great balance of advantages for each side. Therefore, we give a draw.

- Advertisement - best construction POCO X4 Pro 5G more modern look - Advertisement - Edge 30 Neo Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? POCO X4 Pro 5G Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution Edge 30 Neo Best endurance certification? POCO X4 Pro 5G Which is more compact and lightweight? Edge 30 Neo Does it have NFC? Both

Multimedia and resources

Screen





On screen, we have a 6.3-inch OLED on the Edge, which stands out for its superior color calibration, even in the Natural profile. On the other side is a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display on the POCO, designed for a high level of brightness. Despite being smaller, it is the Motorola panel that provides the best frontal use. In turn, Xiaomi comes with protection against scratches by Gorilla Glass 5. In resolution, manufacturers opted for Full HD +. The duo is also similar in the 120 Hz refresh rate, to deliver high fluidity. The Chinese still thought of gamers and placed a 360 Hz touch sensor, for more agile responses. We have more benefits on the Xiaomi side. So she scores one more point.

best screen technology None Best screen brightness POCO X4 Pro 5G more accurate colors Edge 30 Neo Best screen resolution None bigger screen POCO X4 Pro 5G Better screen-to-body ratio Edge 30 Neo High Hz screen? Both Fastest touch sensor POCO X4 Pro 5G Gorilla Glass protection? POCO X4 Pro 5G Overall screen quality Both

Sound





Despite being intermediaries, the manufacturers took great care in this regard. 30 Neo and X4 Pro contain an audio system consisting of stereo speakers, which can ensure a more immersive experience for users. In both cases, the call loudspeaker is used as an additional sound output channel. POCO’s power ends up being a little higher, as well as its balance between bass, mids and highs. The Chinese model is also the only one of the pair to have a physical headphone jack. At least, the Edge comes along with an adapted accessory in the package, something absent from the rival. For the set above the competitor, we give this point to POCO.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? POCO X4 Pro 5G Greater frequency balance POCO X4 Pro 5G sound power POCO X4 Pro 5G Do headphones come in the box? Edge 30 Neo

System





Edge comes out of the box with Android 12 pre-installed, against the native version 11 of POCO’s little robot. Supporting two software updates on the Motorola model gives it greater longevity than the user will have on the Xiaomi one. At least, the fluidity in both is guaranteed, since they can take advantage of the 120 Hz panel present in them. Both also provide 5G support to always have a fast mobile network. In terms of features, the 30 Neo provides everything from the classic gestures to open the camera app and turn on the flashlight, to Ready For, which transforms the smartphone into a portable PC. The X4 Pro already has the same functionalities existing in other models of the brand, in addition to the various customization options. For longevity and more modern functions, the point goes to Motorola.

Well-updated system? Edge 30 Neo Will the system be updated in the future? Edge 30 Neo Which system or customization has more and better features? Edge 30 Neo Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

These manufacturers put a Snapdragon 695 mobile platform in their intermediaries, but followed different paths in memory: while the Edge comes with 8 Giga, the POCO ends up delivering with 6 Giga. And what is the result in practice? The 30 Neo ends up getting the better of it, mainly because it multitasks much faster than the rival. In turn, the benchmarks already represent the greatest balance of information, since we have an alternation of which one does better in the AnTuTu and Geekbench results. Games run very well on both, even if not all of them manage to run at maximum quality. For better performance in our tests, Motorola scores the point.

Who does better on the opening test? Edge 30 Neo Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Both What is the most up to date processor? None Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Edge 30 Neo Which has more storage? None

Drums

The Edge needed to have the battery reduced to make its design more compact. Therefore, it has 4,020 mAh of capacity, compared to the 5,000 mAh present in POCO. Our standardized tests indicated a victory for the Chinese, although not as big as imagined. He stayed with more than 27 hours, an advantage of almost two hours for his rival. Moving on to charging, Motorola’s 68 W adapter allows you to complete the process in just over 40 minutes, not much less than the 51 minutes taken by Xiaomi to reach 100%. Therefore, the superior autonomy gives the point to the X4 Pro.

Which has more battery? POCO X4 Pro 5G Which recharges faster? Edge 30 Neo Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? POCO X4 Pro 5G Does it have wireless charging? Edge 30 Neo

Camera

While Edge comes with only two rear cameras, POCO brings a triple set to your device. The main 64 MP of the 30 Neo ends up taking pictures that are not due to the 108 MP of the X4 Pro. They even achieve a more satisfying sharpness, with more vibrant colors. At least, the two do well in noise control with night mode. The ultrawide used by Motorola also hits more than Xiaomi’s, by having an image quality close to the main one. This lens on the Edge even has autofocus to be used in macros, with superior records compared to the POCO dedicated camera, which suffers from low resolution and lack of autofocus. So we have a point for the 30 Neo.

Best rear camera set POCO X4 Pro 5G Best photos of the day Edge 30 Neo best night photos Both most versatile set Both best ultrawide Edge 30 Neo best telephoto lens None best macro Edge 30 Neo (via ultrawide) best depth None

Photos taken with the Motorola Edge 30 Neo

The camcorder of these devices is limited to videos in Full HD resolution. Both manage decent recording quality, with agile focus and good sound capture. A differential of the Edge is in the optical stabilization, to deal better with the shakes than the existing system in the POCO. So the 30 Neo scores again.

Does it have optical stabilization? Edge 30 Neo Does it have electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? None Best audio capture None best video quality Both

Photos taken with the POCO X4 Pro 5G

The front of the two tends to suffer from excessive noise at night. During the day, whether in normal selfies or in portrait mode, the Edge is capable of superior records, even more so because it does not have a blown background. Both also feature head-on footage in Full HD only. So we have another point for Motorola.

Best front camera set Edge 30 Neo Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Edge 30 Neo

Price

These cell phones were officially available in the national market. The Edge 30 Neo was launched in Europe for a suggested price of R$3,500, against R$4,300 for the initial cost of the POCO X4 Pro. In the current retail scenario, the Chinese model is found for values ​​lower than R$ 2,000, a mark not yet reached by the competitor of Motorola. Therefore, Xiaomi closes the Comparison with the last point.

Which had the best launch price? Edge 30 Neo Which is currently the best value for money? POCO X4 Pro 5G

Conclusion

In this balanced clash between intermediaries, Motorola ended up taking the advantage by little. It proved to have the most modern, compact and lightweight design of the duo, in addition to the updated system with better features, and faster performance. Its set of cameras records better rear photos, videos and selfies in general. On the other hand, Xiaomi’s cell phone had the most premium and resistant construction, the largest screen and with protection against scratches, in addition to the best quality stereo sound. We also have a superior battery life and the lowest price in the current Europeian market, which can mean more savings in the consumer’s pocket.

RESULT Motorola Edge 30 Neo: 6 SPOTS More modern, compact and lightweight design

More up-to-date system with more advanced features

Faster performance

Rear cameras with better daytime shots and macros

Videos with optical stabilization

Front camera with better daytime selfies and superior portrait mode POCO X4 Pro 5G: 5 POINTS Stronger design and better construction

Bigger screen with scratch protection

Best quality stereo sound

Battery with greater autonomy

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

In this well balanced confrontation, which one would you give victory to? Would you rather buy the Edge for its benefits, or do you think it’s more worth the POCO? Comment with us in the space below!