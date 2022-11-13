Edge 30 Neo vs Galaxy A53: which is the best mid-range phone at the moment? 🇧🇷 Comparative

Both the Edge 30 Neo and the Galaxy A53 try to achieve the goal of being the best mid-range smartphone, not only within the portfolio of the respective brands, but also in the entire market. In this clash between Motorola and Samsung in the segment, which one is closer to achieving this feat? We tell you in detail in this Comparative, here at TechSmart.

Design and connectivity

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Starting with the design, we have two looks that resemble other models from each brand. The Edge brings the camera block that highlights the sensors, while the Galaxy comes with the module jumped vertically. Either way, both provide an all-plastic body with a matte finish on the back. The 30 Neo offers the most compact size and lightest weight of the duo, plus premium colors, through its partnership with Pantone, which makes the look more modern. However, it is the A53 that provides the most protection as it is IP67 certified to protect against dust and liquids.

Samsung Galaxy A53

On the front, the option of the two manufacturers was for the hole-shaped notch on the display. They also inserted a fingerprint reader under the screen, made by an optical sensor, to ensure security. Only the Korean has put a microSD card slot in her cell phone, in the hybrid drawer present in it. In any case, the devices have fifth-generation Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC support for contactless payments. More modern, compact and lightweight design; against memory expansion and increased resistance. We started with a draw.

best construction None more modern look Edge 30 Neo Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Galaxy A53 Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution None Best Endurance Certification? Galaxy A53 Which is more compact and lighter? Edge 30 Neo Do you have NFC? Both

Multimedia and Resources

Screen





While the Edge has a 6.3-inch OLED panel, the Galaxy delivers a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen. Despite being bigger, the Korean is behind the rival in frontal use. Even with different materials, the two devices get it right on the high level of brightness and color calibration. They also don’t disappoint when it comes to a wide viewing angle, not to mention the Full HD+ resolution of both. Their refresh rate reaches 120 Hz, to give good fluidity to system animations and compatible games. An advantage only of the Korean is in the presence of Gorilla Glass 5, which reinforces the protection against scratches. Better screen-to-body ratio on one side, bigger size and more protection on the other. We give each one a point here.

best screen technology None best screen brightness Both more accurate colors Both best screen resolution None bigger screen Galaxy A53 Best screen/body ratio Edge 30 Neo High Hz screen? Both Gorilla Glass Protection? Galaxy A53 Overall screen quality Both

Sound





Samsung and Motorola did not skimp on the sound part and inserted a stereo audio system in these intermediaries. The immersive experience is enhanced by the use of the call speaker as a secondary channel here. Both offer good sound power, but the 30 Neo takes a little advantage in the balance between bass, mids and treble. None of them come with a physical headphone jack, but the Edge does come with a USB-C plug accessory in the box. For the entire set, we have a point for Motorola this time around.

Sound is stereo? Both Do you have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Edge 30 Neo sound power Both Do headphones come in the box? Edge 30 Neo

System





These devices come out of the box equipped with Android 12 factory installed. Despite the Edge having two software updates, the A53 is one of those contemplated by Samsung with four changes to the “little robot” and five years of security packages. On both sides, we have a high display ratio, to help increase the overall fluidity of the interface. Apart from the support for 5G, responsible for ensuring a fast mobile network for a long time. Moving on to features, the Galaxy comes with the traditional Edge Screen shortcuts and always-on information from the Always-on Display. The 30 Neo stands out for its famous gestures for turning on the flashlight or opening the camera, as well as a new one for accessing your favorite app by double tapping on the back of the phone. It still provides Ready For, to turn the smartphone into a portable PC, while the Korean one goes without DeX in the A line. Motorola scores for the most advanced features; and Samsung scores for longer longevity.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy A53 Which system or customization has more and better features? Edge 30 Neo Is there 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

Motorola has placed a Snapdragon 695 platform in its advanced midrange, against the Exynos 1280 present in the Samsung model. Both with 8GB of RAM. Which one has the best performance? Our tests showed a comfortable edge for the Edge. He was 21 seconds faster than his rival. The benchmarks do not follow the results we had and indicate a very tight victory for the Galaxy, whether on AnTuTu or Geekbench. The 30 Neo also fared better in games and was able to run more games at better qualities than the A53. Therefore, Edge scores one more point.

Who does better in the opening test? Edge 30 Neo Who wins in the most demanding games? Edge 30 Neo Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy A53 What is the most up-to-date processor? Galaxy A53 Which has better RAM/processor balance? Edge 30 Neo Which has more storage? None

Drums

To make its phone more compact, Motorola sacrificed the battery and left a capacity of 4,020 mAH, well below the 5,000 mAh of Samsung’s rival. Does this distance make a difference in practice? We have seen that not, in our standardized tests. The Edge recorded a longer autonomy, with an advantage of almost two hours. Speaking of recharging, the 68 Watt adapter that comes with the 30 Neo completes the process in just 43 minutes, less than half of the nearly two hours with the A53’s 15 Watt charger. This is an easy point for Motorola.

Which one has more battery? Galaxy A53 Which recharges faster? Edge 30 Neo Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Edge 30 Neo Do you have wireless charging? Edge 30 Neo

Camera

The Edge only has two rear cameras, against a quadruple set of the Galaxy. Both are led by a 64 MP main sensor. The 30 Neo is more accurate in color during the day, while the A53 is better at night and is above average. Their ultrawide takes good pictures in general, but the Motorola one doesn’t support night mode, a differential for the Samsung one. At least, the Edge 30 Neo’s wide lens has autofocus, to serve macros and perform better than the Korean’s dedicated camera. It is also with the ultrawide that the Motorola model makes the blur for portrait mode, but in this segment the Galaxy’s depth lens ends up doing a superior job. Better day and macro images on one side; and superior night mode and portrait of the other. One point for each again.

Best rear camera set Both best day photos Edge 30 Neo best night photos Galaxy A53 most versatile set Both best ultrawide Galaxy A53 best telephoto None best macro Edge 30 Neo (via ultrawide) better depth Galaxy A53

Photos taken with the Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Only Galaxy supports 4K recording at 30 fps, while Edge is limited to Full HD. The Korean’s quality also gets the better of the rival in general. At least, both have optical stabilization, to deal well with the shakes, apart from the agile focus and the capture of good quality sound in them. Samsung takes the point here.

Do you have optical stabilization? Both Do you have electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus None Do you record in 4K at 30fps? Galaxy A53 Better audio capture None best video quality Galaxy A53

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A53

The front of them has the same 32 MP resolution and they record selfies with good colors and contrast during the day, in addition to a portrait mode that does not disable HDR and with efficient results. At night, the Edge suffers more from excessive noise than the A53. The Galaxy is still the only one of the duo to support 4K footage on the front as well. The Korean takes one more point.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? Galaxy A53 best selfie Galaxy A53

Price

Manufacturers have already officially brought these intermediaries to Europe. These devices were available in the country for the same suggested price of R$ 3,500. The current scenario shows a greater drop in the cost of the Galaxy A53, which is already found in the range of R$ 1,500, practically half the value of the Edge 30 Neo. Thus, Samsung closes the duel with the last point.

Which one had the best launch price? None Which is currently the best value for money? Galaxy A53

Conclusion

The score may have ended in a tie in theory, but it’s good to know what to prioritize in each one in practice. The Edge 30 Neo will serve those who want a more compact and lightweight body, a display with fewer edges, higher quality sound, superior system resources, faster performance and a battery that lasts longer in autonomy and takes less time in the socket. . On the other side, we have the Galaxy A53 with its more resistant design, the bigger screen, the software with superior longevity and the camera set with 4K videos and better selfies, even if the duel is balanced in the rear photos. Not to mention the cheaper price in the current Europeian market, which is favorable to Samsung.

RESULT Motorola Edge 30 Neo: 7 SPOTS More modern, compact and lightweight design

Screen with greater front benefit

Best quality stereo sound

System with more advanced features

faster performance

Longer battery life and faster recharge

Rear cameras with better day and macro shots Samsung Galaxy A53: 7 POINTS More robust design with memory expansion

Larger, scratch-resistant screen

System with greater longevity

Rear cameras with better night and portrait mode

Videos with 4K support

Front camera with better selfies at night and that shoots in 4K

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

So, if you had a minerva vote, which smartphone would you go to? Do you prioritize the advantages of Edge or Galaxy at the time of purchase? Tell us!