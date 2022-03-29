Edactis, online class platform that generates free classes for people with difficulties

There are many platforms with online classes, but there is a specific one that catches my attention because of its commitment to the democratization of education.

This is Edactis, a platform that I was introduced to a few hours ago and that allows, like many others, to buy classes on various topics for a low price.

The difference is that in this case they are very aware that education continues to be a basic right that is unattainable for a large part of the population, whether due to economic, social or physical problems. That is why they have a system thanks to which the classes given generate free lessons for people who need them.

We are talking about classes of various types:

– Support classes for families in need: Many children need tutoring but their families cannot afford it.

– Help immigrants and refugees: people who live at risk of exclusion (poverty, war refugees…) have the right to receive a quality education to prosper or integrate in their new country.

– Collaboration with NGOsremote schools and other entities: the possibility of receiving specific classes that the lack of teachers cannot complete: such as language classes with native speakers.

– Help for people who cannot attend classes due to reduced mobilitysuch as hospitalized students, confined to their homes and prison inmates.

The way it works, as Jonatan Pisonero, creator of the platform, tells us, is as follows:

Each class taught generates income that the teacher can recover by giving a class to the NGO that he decides. The beneficiary of the association will receive a quality class for free and the teacher will be paid 100%, without any commission.

Companies can also participate in the democratization of education by registering with Edactis and training their workers while generating free classes for people with difficulties. In addition to offering a supportive corporate image, workers can see how their learning helps in the training of other people.

Edactis already has several collaborating entities that benefit from free classes in exchange for meeting a single requirement: offering a device with an internet connection so that their beneficiaries can receive the classes.

You can learn more details at edactis.com.