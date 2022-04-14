Latest newsIreland

Ed Sheeran's Croke Park gig hinted setlist revealed

By: Brian Adam

Ed Sheeran is coming to Dublin in just over a week, playing gigs in Croke Park on April 23 and 24.

The concerts will be the first full-capacity event at the venue since the pandemic began.

The gig starts at 4pm and Sheeran will be supported by Limerick based rapper Denise Chaila and British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters.

Read more: Ed Sheeran at Croke Park: Everything you need to know heading to the show

Preparations for the concert are in full-swing, with Irish Rail adding additional trains so fans can get home safely.

And in the lead up to the concert, dedicated fans may be wondering which songs will be performed next weekend.

Here’s the set list that Sheeran performed at his tour’s warm up gigs and may use in Dublin, according to Setlist.fm:

  1. Tides
  2. Blow
  3. I’m a Mess
  4. Shivers
  5. Castle on the Hill
  6. U.N.I.
  7. The A Team
  8. 2step
  9. Don’t/ No Diggity
  10. Collide
  11. Visiting Hours
  12. Own it/ PERU/ Beautiful People/ I Don’t Care
  13. Overpass Graffiti
  14. Galway Girl
  15. Photograph
  16. Perfect
  17. Bloodstream
  18. Afterglow
  19. Shape of You
  20. Bad Habits
  21. You Need Me, I Don’t Need You

If you’re heading to the gig, it is advised that you use public transport to get there as parking spaces will be hard to find.

Drumcondra Station is just down the Clonliffe Road from Croke Park, located beside Centra on the Drumcondra Road. Drumcondra Station is accessible from Heuston, Connolly Station and Maynooth, among others.

Busses that stop on the Drumcondra Road include the 1, 13, 16, 33 and 41.

Meanwhile, Croke Park is a short walk from the North Strand/Fairview direction. Plenty of busses pass by here including the H1, H2, H3, 6, 14, 15, 27, 27a, 27b, 42 and 43.

