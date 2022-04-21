Latest newsIreland

Ed Sheeran fans come from all over the world to see the pop singer in Dublin

By: Brian Adam

Ed Sheeran fans have come from all over the world to see the Bad Habits singer in Dublin – and some will see him twice this week.

The world famous pop star will play Vicar Street tonight as a warm up before his sold out show in Croke Park.

Ed played an intimate gig in Wheelan’s last night and was pictured pulling pints before it.

Self-proclaimed Sheeran groupies Marko from Italy, Melanie from Austria and Maria and Heidi from from Germany have been chasing Ed all around the world.

Melanie said: “I have seen him in Austria three times. In Germany, (I have seen him) in four different cities. I have seen him in Milan, Italy. I have seen him in Brighton, Ipswich and London.” She added that she hadn’t met Ed yet but she was hopeful that she could.

Vicar Street was not the smallest venue Melanie has seen Ed in. “I saw him two weeks ago in Brighton and it was a very small venue as well. I saw him there twice in one day”, she said.

However, Marco joked that he was in Dublin “for the beer” and not Ed.

An Irish fan said the Irish were loyal to Ed “because of his hair and his Irish songs”.

Two fans from Boston travelled all the way to Ireland because Ireland seemed like “the right place” to see him.



An Irish Ed Sheeran fan

She said: “We came all the way from Boston. We are going to see Ed tonight and then we are also going to see him in Croke Park on Saturday.

“We love Ed so much and he hasn’t realised any American tour dates yet so I wanted to make sure we saw him. This [Ireland] feels like so much more the right place to see him.”

