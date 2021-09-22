Ed Sheeran: Croke Park gig announced as first stop of massive stadium tour

Ed Sheeran will kick off his latest massive stadium tour with a huge gig at Croke Park next April.

The 30-year-old superstar will fill one of the open Croker concert slots on April 23, Aiken Promotions announced this morning.

This will be the first of four Irish shows – which will see the Shape of You hitmaker also play Paire Ui Chaoimh in Cork, Thomond Park in Limerick, and Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast.

The ‘ + – = ÷ x’ tour (aka the Mathematics Tour), will start next spring, with Sheeran initially announcing dates across Europe.

The series of shows will follow on from the highly-anticipated release of his new album ‘=’ in October.

Tickets will be available on the Ed Sheeran website, with tickets going on sale this Friday, September 25, at 8am.

A spokeswoman said: “Ed’s upcoming ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ will see Ed return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’: taking place from 2017-2019, it officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour, ever, by the time of its completion.

“On next year’s dates, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.”

The Irish dates are as follows:

Croke Park, Dublin – April 23, 2022

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Co Cork – April 28, 2022

Thomond Park, Co Limerick – May 5, 2022

Boucher Road Playing Fields, Co Antrim – May 12, 2022

