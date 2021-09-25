Ed Sheeran announces second Croke Park date for April 2022

Ed Sheeran has announced a second Croke Park concert for 2022.

The 30-year-old was already kicking off his latest massive stadium tour with a huge gig at Croke Park next April, filling one of the open Croker concert slots on April 23.

And promoters Aiken have confirmed this morning that Ed will also play a second Dublin date on the next night on April 24.

These will be the first of eight Irish shows – which will see the Shape of You hitmaker also play two nights in each of Paire Ui Chaoimh in Cork, Thomond Park in Limerick, and Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast.

The ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour (aka the Mathematics Tour), will start next spring, with Sheeran initially announcing dates across Europe.

The series of shows will follow on from the highly-anticipated release of his new album ‘=’ in October.

Tickets are available on the Ed Sheeran website and are on sale now.

The Irish dates are as follows:

Croke Park, Dublin – April 23/24, 2022

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Co Cork – April 28/29, 2022

Thomond Park, Co Limerick – May 5/6, 2022

Boucher Road Playing Fields, Co Antrim – May 12/13, 2022

