ECS introduces the Liva Z3 with Intel Jasper Lake processors

ECS has unveiled its new Liva Z3 mini-PCs, compact form factor desktops, using low-power Intel Jasper Lake processors.

ECS delivers the series in two versions, Liva Z3 and Liva Z3E. The first is the smallest in size with dimensions of 117 x 128 x 35 mm, while the second is somewhat chubbier as it includes a 2.5 ″ bay for users who want to add additional hard drives or solid state drives. to the M.2 PCIe connectors for storage on the board.

Its hardware base uses the Jasper Lake platform. They are the latest Intel processors designed to power entry-level PCs, from small netbook-type laptops to compact desktops like these mini-PCs. They offer basic performance for computing and multimedia entertainment, very low power consumption and a price that is usually the lowest in CPUs for Intel PCs.

The processors employ the new Tremont architecture and are built on 10nm technology processes. Intel offers three versions on this platform (Pentium Silver N6000, Celeron N5000 and Celeron N4500) which are the ones that ECS includes as an option for its Liva Z3. It includes two So-DIMM slots to incorporate up to 16 Gbytes of dual channel DDR4 memory and supports eMMC storage, PCIe SSD and the aforementioned SATA bay.

In terms of connectivity, it offers a Gigabit Ethernet LAN, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as a good number of ports: one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A and two USB 2.0 Type A. The manufacturer says that its new mini-PCs support connection to two 4K displays at 60 FPS thanks to the HDMI 2.0 video outputs and a mini Display Port.

ECS (EliteGroup) promises a 35% increase over previous generation models with Atom chips thanks to the new features offered by the Jasper Lake platform. ECS targets the use of these mini-PCs in offices, consumer desks or as home theater systems. Support operating systems Windows and Linux. No sale prices have been offered.