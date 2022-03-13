Echo Show 15 review: Amazon brings Alexa to the big screen

The Echo family grows and changes shape with this Echo Show 15, one of the most ambitious and original devices not only from its catalog, but also from the home automation market. This new form factor promises new uses and a much more discreet presence. We have tested it.

Amazon Echo Show 15 data sheet

Design: Amazon “The Frame”

I’ve tried a few Echo’s and my general feeling is that Amazon was looking for practicality and functionality over aesthetics: The Echo’s are plastic and mesh fabric, and while well-finished, they squeaked in certain salon aesthetics. Of course, you could always place them in the background, of strangers.

However, the premise has changed with this Echo Show 15 that, saving the distances, reminds the Samsung of The Frame. Stay with this reference because we will come back to it later. It’s still made of plastic, but it doesn’t look like it: it has a thin and sober dark frame that could well be wood and a white border that emulates a passe-partout.

The design goal of the Echo Show 15 is to make it look like just another painting.

One of the two characteristics that reveal its nature compared to mere decoration is that a cable hangs from it. In the frame you will find a physical button to open and close the camera cover, which is a dot located in the upper left part of the passe-partout. Here is the second element.

The screen is no longer an extra, but is the absolute protagonistsomething that is perceived both in the design and in its features: with 15.6 inches diagonal and Full HD resolution, like many laptops.

As a quick review, in the upper frame you will find the following buttons, common in Echo models with a screen:

A slider button to physically cover the camera.

Two buttons for volume up and down.

A button to mute the microphone.

The rear part is aesthetically much more modest: with a plastic chassis, in the central part we find elements for hang it on the wall, either portrait or landscape. Another option: buy the tilt stand and place it on a surface. At the ends and distributed vertically, some holes through which the sound comes out.

A screen that exponentially elevates its functions

A “smart” speaker has in its voice assistant a promise of almost infinite functionality… at least in theory. In practice, for the vast majority of users, it boils down to asking the time and weather, resolving existential questions that make us “win” an argument, turning off a light or other connected device, and playing music.

Alexa has two assets that place it in a privileged position: its extensive ecosystem and an acceptable understanding of human language

In this way, Alexa has two tricks that place her in a privileged position: A wide ecosystem of compatible devices and an acceptable understanding of human language, although with a lot of room for improvement.

But with the Echo Show 15, Amazon has left those features in the background – which are still – to maximize the possibilities of your screen.

First of all, some background on its features: it has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, integrates a 5MP camera on the front and has the Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, with machine learning and a quad-core architecture in charge of ‘ID Visual’.

What is 'Visual ID'? A system that, once configured with our data, voice recognition and upload platform

Surveillance. A key characteristic of a surveillance camera is that it goes unnoticed, and we’ve already seen the Echo Show 15 sneak in like a picture. Being able to enter the application to see and hear what is happening in the room at any time is a very useful security extra (and lack of privacy, when you forget that it is there).

calendar/bulletin board. If you also have a calendar in the kitchen where you write down your doctor’s appointment or a whiteboard where you write down your shopping list, you can replace both with the Echo Show 15. Just place it vertically and configure it with widgets like the calendar, the shopping list or the task list.