Echo Auto 2022, to have Alexa in the car, is renewed

Another of the novelties presented by Amazon refers to the new Echo Auto, a device with a compact design and flexible mounting options, ideal for us to have intelligent functions in the car.

As you can see in the image above, its design has nothing to do with the one presented years ago. It’s now slimmer, with a new adhesive backing for more flexibility when putting it in the car.

It has five microphones ready to listen to our voice, so that we can ask for music or air conditioning control, among others.

The goal is that we can listen to music, make calls or get hands-free roadside assistance. Simply saying “ , call roadside assistance” connects you to an agent who can call for help on your behalf—ideal in case you’re in an accident and can’t move.

What can we do with Echo Auto

Among the existing functions we have:

– Vehicle charger.

– Listen to music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and more, including live radio stations.

– Call and send messages with your voice, to make calls, answer text messages or announce announcements.

– Listen to the latest podcasts or listen to Audible books.

– Roadside assistance call.

– Smart home control from the road, we can ask Alexa to set the thermostat temperature, turn off the lights, check if the front door is locked and more.

They feature several layers of privacy controls, including a microphone on/off button and the ability to view and delete your voice recordings.

Like the rest of the devices introduced yesterday, they carry the Climate Pledge Friendly badge, are built with 100% post-consumer recycled fabric, and the device’s packaging is 100% recyclable in the United States.

Echo Auto will be available for $54.99, although it will not reach all countries (there is no forecast for its arrival in Spain).