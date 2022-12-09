ECB concern over bank credit seems overblown

Andrea Enria, the top supervisor of European banking, fears that entities will blindly enter a storm of defaults. But BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo, ING and others are making so much money from rising interest rates that it’s hard for their capital to suffer.

Enria has sounded the alarm in recent speeches and interviews. She worries about loans to energy-hungry companies, exposure to potentially undercollateralized commodity derivatives and leveraged buyout debt.

A more general concern is that banks’ risk models are based on benign recent history, which means they might be setting aside too little money to cover losses in a downturn.

“Banks in the euro zone face a marked deterioration in the quality of their assets, but many continue to work with excessively benign assumptions,” Enria declared on the 1st, adding that regulators may have to force more “conservatism” .

“The underlying risks point to a probable deterioration in the quality of assets in the coming months,” he declared in an appearance before the European Parliament’s Economic Committee. “Non-performing loans in the consumer loan segment, and early delinquencies, both for households and businesses, are increasing.”

Enria added that supervisors will closely scrutinize capital planning and challenge management measures to ensure an “appropriate level of conservatism.”

estimates

The ECB’s analysis implies that banks’ weighted average default burden next year will be 0.8% of loans, according to its November Financial Stability Report. Analysts, whose forecasts are often based on those of banks, forecast a rate slightly above 0.5%. Enria has ruled out vetoing the distribution of dividends again during the pandemic, but could refuse to authorize share buybacks from banks it deems reckless.

You are right to question the untested models of banks, which are part of an accounting standard known as IFRS 9 and which did not come into force until 2018. The standards require entities to make loan loss forecasts, based in part on forecasts of economic statistics such as unemployment. But the 2020 crisis, the only major one since its introduction, was a bad test, as governments helped struggling borrowers. Now that some of the major banks have fewer loan-loss provisions than in 2019, they may be in for a jolt.

However, your first line of defense is profits, which are skyrocketing. The 10 largest banks in the euro zone will collectively generate 121 billion euros of pre-tax profits and loan loss provisions by 2023, according to Refinitiv median estimates.

Loan loss charges will eat up about 30% of that number in aggregate terms, analysts estimate. In other words, the big banks would continue to earn money even if delinquencies were three times higher than expected by the experts. The profit buffer is equivalent to 2% of total loans, which means that capital could emerge unscathed in a scenario twice as bad as the 0.8% predicted by the ECB.

In any case, banks’ capital levels are high, having skyrocketed during the pandemic. Many large lenders are paying the excess back to shareholders through share buybacks. Enria and the ECB lack a good reason to stop them.