eBay will now hold auctions via video streams

eBay recently launched eBay Live, a platform that combines online auctions with real-world auction experiences.

Through this new space, people will be able to chat and react to sellers through live videos and buy their products.

eBay Live: Live Auctions via Streaming Video

The newly announced service will kick off with “highly coveted and rare” trading card offerings in the collecting world, such as a 1998 copy of Kobe Bryant. This first auction will be held by eBay seller Bleecker Trading, starting June 22. This event will be presented live by collector DJ Skee, and interested buyers can join this instance on the official eBay Live page or through the eBay application.

Although the service it was already announced as available in beta, nothing is available for purchase yet. Similarly, no sign of this is yet to be found in the eBay app. The only preview of this new experience that can be accessed for now is a short clip that shows a loop of someone inside a live broadcast, similar in appearance to Instagram, showing off some sneakers and responding to people who comment. on the products presented in the broadcast.

This isn’t eBay’s first foray into the live event format, as the company has already operated at least one live-hosted auction and has also hosted an eBay seller convention in the past, in which the “eBay Live” trademark was also used.

This auction model will be extended to more types of products, but the initial kick will be given with collection cards, due to the high popularity they have within this platform. Without going too far, this month, the company launched eBay Vault, a real place where you can send your business cards for safekeeping, allowing users to use this vault not only for storage, but also to manage their trading in a secure way. snapshot, leaving only a digital image of the collectible item in the hands of its owners, but always with the option to withdraw the physical item.

eBay has become a favorite place to sell collectibles, particularly with the rise in popularity of trading cards during the pandemic. “As the collector community grows, we are offering a new live platform that combines an engaging environment with incredible ease, allowing our community to come together to share interests and merchandise.” commented Dawn Block, vice president of eBay collectibles, in announcing this new tool.

The auction format that eBay is entering is not something new. However, companies like eBay can maintain this mode of business in a healthy way, by organizing serious events, of quality and with the relevant guarantees for interested buyers.