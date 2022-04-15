Eaton 3S Mini UPS, analysis: a compact UPS ready to keep us connected in the event of power outages

Power cuts can come when we least expect it and few things are more annoying than the power going out just when we are working or performing some important task. UPSs are a good solution for this, since they allow us to continue using any device plugged into them until their batteries run out. In this article we talk about one in particular: the Eaton 3S Mini.

We can find these systems in various formats, depending on the power and voltage that they can manage to the different types of connections that they support. In the case of the Eaton 3S Mini we find an uninterruptible power supply capable of offering up to 36 W and 19 V in direct current. These are hardly surprising figures, although its small size must also be taken into account. Under these lines we leave you with its technical specifications.

Eaton 3S Mini, data sheet

Compact design and with a variety of connectors

We are used to seeing uninterruptible power supplies of considerable sizes and capacities. However, the Eaton 3S Mini offers a much more compact design. This, although it is a disadvantage in terms of power, the small size of this UPS makes it perfect to place it in any space in our home. Also, if what we need is a small set of batteries to power those devices that do not consume too much energy, this format can come in handy.

With a mix of black and white colors and a matte finish on its surface, the UPS also has LED indicators with different purposes. On the one hand, these will warn us of the level of energy that remains in the system, but they also allow us to know the voltage that we are using at that moment, being able to change it at any time through the physical button next to the lights.

In the back we find the power cable to plug it into the power outlet of our house, in addition to the cable that is connected to the device that we want to keep on. This cable has an interchangeable head, where we can switch between 9V, 12V, 15V and 19V connectors, all of them included. Changing the head is very simple, and we will have to do it depending on the device to which we want to connect the system.

Its design is quite similar to a router, and it can be confused if we find one of these in a home for the first time. It is designed to be placed on a piece of furnituresince it includes silicone supports at the bottom, although the fact of being small also means that we can keep it with a support on the wall, right next to the device that we want to attach to the system.

Its simplicity can be a great advantage for many users who simply want to keep devices such as routers, security cameras, and other low-power devices turned on for a few hours. Nevertheless, missing connections, be it a USB, Ethernet port, or even a power outlet. We can find this in larger sizes from the manufacturer, this system being the most basic in its catalogue.

During the tests we have also been able to verify what is inside this UPS. Inside we find two rechargeable Li-ion 18650 batteries of 2,200 mAh and 3.7V each. Besides, the system inside is simple enough to change the batteries in case we require it.

Usage and available modes

As we have mentioned before, this UPS is a great solution for devices that we want to keep connected and do not consume too much energy, that is, those small electronic devices that we have at home. Eaton gives as examples both routers and security cameras, being devices that we are interested in keeping on always. Due to the dimensions and capacity of the UPS, in addition to the lack of connections, if we want to plug something with greater power into it, we will have to go for a model with more capacity.

the UPS has four pins of 9V, 12V, 15V and 19V included in the box, and to change the voltage, once the UPS is on, just keep the ‘Power’ button pressed for about 8 seconds. If we are at the maximum voltage that the UPS supports and we press the button again, it will return to the default 12V. If, on the other hand, we want to know the charge level of the system, we only have to press the button once.

The connectors can be attached and exchanged to the power cable that includes the UPS. This cable cannot be disconnected from the system, unlike the cable that is used to power the UPS and that must be plugged into the power outlet in our house. the head of the cable where we attach the connectors has two pins to insert the pins. When we want to use the UPS with another device, all we have to do is change the head for the one used by the device and change the voltage to the appropriate one.

Given the variety of pins and their convenient size, we have missed some way to connect our mobile phone and to be charged while the UPS is on. We could achieve this if we buy adapters to go from the power connectors to USB-C or another connection that is compatible with the phone. However, if we are going to enter the field of extra adapters, we would have to determine the compatibility for each case.

Adequate autonomy for undemanding needs

As you could well imagine, the autonomy of this UPS is not too surprising, especially considering its compact design. And is that the Eaton 3S Mini It is specially made for small electronics that we want to keep on until the power supply resumes after a few minutes. It is for this very reason that autonomy is not the strong point of this UPS.

The typical autonomy that they warn us from the manufacturer is 40 minutes for a standard router and 120 minutes for a security camera. This will vary between models and the use and consumption of the devices that we have connected, but it is a good clue to know more or less what this UPS can offer us.

In our tests, we have connected it to the home router and we have obtained an approximate duration of just over an hour of autonomy. If we are in a rural area where there are frequent power outages, it can be a very successful solution.

It is worth mentioning that this UPS will take a long time to charge its batteries until it reaches a 100% charge level. When we were able to take it out of the box and plug it in, it already had enough battery, but it still took a long time to reach full capacity. If the batteries are completely depleted, it may take a little over 5 hours to reach 100% charge levelan excessive time.

Eaton 3S Mini, Xataka’s opinion

If powering a large piece of equipment or spending some time without power on the line isn’t among your aspirations, the Eaton 3S Mini might meet your needs. However, it is worth mentioning that its compatibility is limitedand that we will not find additional connections other than the DC connectors for power.

In case our work depends on mobility, or we want to power small electronic devices that we have at home, this device can come in handy

In case our work depends on mobility, or we want to power small electronic devices that we have at home, this device can come in handy, especially if power outages in our home are frequent. Besides, its small size makes it ideal to place it anywheresince it is completely autonomous if we have enough battery.

With the Eaton 3S Mini we can only keep one device on at a time, and in case we want to depend exclusively on the batteries provided by the UPS, it is worth mentioning that once finished, it will take several hours to recharge them again. Although it is a fairly limited power system in this sense, there are some of the disadvantages of depending on a UPS of this size.

The device has been released for testing by Eaton. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.