Easy to fix? iPhone 14 Pro Max is dismantled and brings some surprises

The iphone 14 line is not yet being officially sent to those who bought it during the pre-order period, but PBKreviews had access to a unit of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and dismantled the device.
According to the channel, the good news is that the smartphone is relatively easy to fixsince some components can be removed without much difficulty.
An important detail is that this is the North American model and it does not have the traditional physical SIM chip tray. Therefore, the first thing to come out is the display, something that makes it very easy to change.
Inside the iPhone 14 Pro Max Apple has inserted a metal plate that serves to keep all cables tight on the two-layer motherboard, and there is also an integrated heatsink. Perhaps the use of this card justifies the “extra weight” of the device.
After removing the metal, it is already possible to remove the battery and the display, and these are usually the most common repairs on the company’s smartphones.
Now, getting to the camera module becomes a little more difficult, since you have to remove several components.
An interesting surprise is that the front camera has OIS (you can see it at 3:40 minute), and Apple makes no mention of this feature in its promotional material. The company just says that the iPhone has “automatic image stabilization”.
Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max brings a “mystery component” taking up space on the motherboard. Apparently, it was developed for the satellite SOS feature.
In general terms, the new Apple smartphone does not have many internal innovations when compared to its predecessor, and the repairability score received by the device is 6.5.
