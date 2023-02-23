Easy to fix? Galaxy S23 Ultra shows off major change in iFixit teardown video

Samsung brought evolutions in several aspects with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, its new top of the line cell phone. In addition to performance and photography, the model also features slight improvements in its internal construction, but which are still not enough to be considered an easy-to-repair product, according to iFixit. In a teardown video posted last Wednesday (22), the repair company and advocate for technical assistance rights showed that the internal construction of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is almost identical to that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, except for one key difference. : the tab for removing the batterywhich promises to facilitate the replacement of the component.

- Advertisement - The Galaxy S22 Ultra — and several previous Samsung phones — have an extremely strong adhesive material to keep the battery securely in its housing, which made it very difficult to repair, as it was necessary to apply isopropyl alcohol to remove it and reapply the substance to install the part again. This is a small evolution that helps to remove the battery, although the stickers used by the manufacturer are still too resistant, making the flap not very useful. Either way, iFixit claims Samsung is on the right track to compete with the repairability of the iPhone 14.

The company, on the other hand, emphasizes that Apple maintains a restrictive and anti-competitive policy that prevents technical assistance from pairing legitimate parts – something that can only be done by a professional authorized by the company. In this regard, Samsung stands out for being more friendly to independent technicians. It should be remembered that the battery removal tab has been used by the industry for over a decade. iFixit points out that the iPhone 4 already made this feature available in 2010, and since then, several other cell phones have this feature, such as the OnePlus 5.

- Advertisement - The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus also received the internal design change to allow the battery to be removed more easily, but have not yet had a teardown video released. The Galaxy S23 Ultra received a score of 4 out of 10 which, according to iFixit, will be revised if the manufacturer provides manuals and spare parts to independent technicians.

Technical specifications

6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution

Display with hole and rate of 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform for Galaxy

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage

12 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 200 MP sensor (f/1.7, OIS, Super Quad Pixel AF) Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor (f/2.2, Dual Pixel) Telephoto lens with 10 MP sensor (3x zoom, f/2.4, OIS, Dual Pixel) Periscope lens with 10 MP sensor (10x zoom, f/4.9, OIS, Dual Pixel)

5G connection, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Stereo sound, IP68 and Wi-Fi 6E

5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging

Built-in S Pen

Android 13 with OneUI 5.1

See more!