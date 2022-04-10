Easter Eggs, Digestives and more items being recalled from Tesco, Dunnes and others in Ireland right now

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has sent out six separate food recalls in the last 10 days with multiple products deemed harmful for consumers.

Kinder products have been the main headline with multiple kids in Ireland said to have been struck down with salmonella after eating the treats.

But Tesco, Dunnes and Supervalu are all amongst the shops that are asking you not to eat items sold in their stores.

Here are all the items you need to bin right now if you bought them recently;

Tesco- digestives

The recall relates to the 160 gram ‘Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits’ with a best before date of March 2023.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said: “Centra is recalling the above batch of Hot Smoked BBQ Salmon as it was mislabelled and incorrectly contains raw salmon darnes.

“The affected batch is not labelled with cooking instructions.

“Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.”

Various shops- huge list of Kinder products



The FSAI said: “The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today advises that Ferrero is extending its recall of the implicated Kinder products to all best before dates and all pack sizes of Kinder Schokobons, due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

“The investigation into a food poisoning outbreak of Salmonella, which is affecting Ireland, the UK and a number of other European countries is ongoing.

“To date, there have been 15 cases in Ireland with the same strain of Salmonella responsible for the UK outbreak. A number of these Irish cases have involved young children. The FSAI is warning consumers who may have the recalled products at home not to eat them.”

According to the FSAI: “People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.

“The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

“The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have more severe illness.”

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI, had earlier warned shoppers not to consume any of the affected items.

