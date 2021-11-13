East Wall residents in uproar over Christmas ‘twig’ given to the area

Locals in East Walls were shocked to find that an incredibly small Christmas tree had been put up in the area this week.

The tiny tree was slammed as an “embarrassment and an insult to the people of East Wall” and was noticeably smaller than those in other areas.

East Wall’s Christmas tree is an important part of the community with neighbours joining together to put up ribbons to honour those that have died or moved from the area.

However, the 1,000 ribbons would not fit on what locals deemed a ‘twig.’

Angie Bee was horrified when she first saw the tree that had been put up in the locality.

She told Dublin Live that East Wallers immediately started to put in complaints and called for a more appropriate tree for the North Dublin community.

She said: “Last year’s tree wasn’t great but this year’s tree was a joke. There weren’t enough branches to hang the ribbons on it. It wouldn’t be any good.

“They have outsourced the provision of the community trees. Griffith Avenue got a beautiful tree and that’s a community tree from Dublin City Council.

“It’s basically our money, it’s tax payers’ money and that was paid to some company to put up that little tree.”

For Angie and other locals, the East Wall Christmas Tree is more than just a tree. She told Dublin Live about the deep significance that the tree has in the community.

Angie said: “It’s the East Wall tree of remembrance and it’s dedicated to East Wallers wherever they may be. They can be deceased or they can be abroad.

“Normally, we have a little ceremony for switching on the lights and we get unsung local heroes to switch on the lights. We do a livestream through Facebook that is just for East Wallers all over the world.

“It shows them that they’re still part of the community even though they have been abroad for 30, 40 year. What they’ve always said is that it makes them feel like they belong, that they’ve somewhere in the world where they belong.

“Before Covid, it’s the one time of year when all the East Wallers get together. There’s something almost spiritual about it.”

The East Wall community has now hailed local councillor Nial Ring as ‘the man that saved Christmas in East Wall.’

The former Lord Mayor of Dublin was in contact with local authorities and has assured locals that that a replacement tree is well on its way.

Cllr Ring said: “It was brutal, it was a twig. I passed one on Griffith Avenue and it was magnificent.

“It was an outside contractor and they sorted it out.

“They [DCC] have a responsibility to make sure a substantial tree is put in and not the poor excuse of a Christmas tree that there was.

“There was uproar in Eastwall. As councillors we’ll be vigilant and looking at the contract and making sure absolutely nothing like this can ever happen again.”

A DCC spokesman said: “The East wall tree referred to on the image sent is on Jonny Cullen’s Hill and will be a 9.5m- 10m tree as usual . The small tree was left there as a marker as there was a problem fitting the larger tree into the base, the usual larger tree will be in place as soon as the base is sorted out.

“Next year to stream line things all bases and sockets in the city will be standardised to take our standard tree sizes.”

