Ease! Digio releases option to pay credit card bill by Pix

This Wednesday (16), the digital platform for financial services type announced the arrival of a new credit card bill payment option. This is the possibility of using Pix Copy and Paste.
According to the digital bank, the main advantage of this new feature is the immediate release of the card limit. With this novelty, Digio affirmed that it reinforces its commitment to bring more practicality to consumers.
“We are always attentive to the needs of our customers and have even noticed that they prefer to quickly release their card limit to make new purchases. Therefore, we decided to add the benefit of Pix, like the agility provided. Pix is instantaneous”, commented Digio’s Product and Design Manager, Bruno Yudi.
This is yet another form of payment for Digio customers. Last June, the digital bank had already implemented invoice payment by direct debit🇧🇷 The platform also noted Pix’s popularity among Europeians for this new option.
To give you an idea, Pix has already surpassed bank slips in the preference of Europeians among means of payment within apps, according to data from the Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box survey – Mobile Payments and Mobile Commerce in Europe.
Check out the step-by-step instructions for paying your credit card bill below. type by Pix:
- Within the application, just tap on the closed or open invoice;
- On the “How do you want to pay” screen, choose the “With Pix” option;
- Click the “Copy Code” button and then paste to finalize the payment;
- Ready! When paying with Pix, the limit is released instantly.
