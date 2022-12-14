Earthquake on Apple: Could allow other app stores on iOS!

It seems that the way of working Manzana It does not convince some official bodies and they have decided to take action on the matter so that free competition can be offered in the market. One of those affected is Apple, which has already had to give up on the USB Type-C connection in Europe. And, something even more important, could happen in iOS in the medium term.

According to the data that have been known, the Cupertino firm is preparing so that it can give itself something that it will not like at all: the possible arrival of third party stores with applications for iOS. Yes, as you read it. The existing monopoly could be coming to an end and, it is possible, that in not a long time you will be able to install an app or game on your iPhone from a place other than the App Store. Quite an earthquake that would be a turning point for Apple.

What is all this for?

Well, the European Union is behind all this, again. The approval of laws DSA (Digital Services Act) and DMA (Digital Markets Act) This is the reason, since its objective is to end the power of certain technological companies and, in this way, this dominance and monopoly in some market segments would be restricted. The example we are talking about affects Apple, but there are others like Qualcomm or Microsoft that may also be affected.

Unsplash

The fact is that Apple is preparing for this to happen, it would be normal for it to fight with all its might to prevent the opening of third-party stores for iOS, but it may be that, as has happened with USB type C, it finally does not fit. no choice but to give in -since giving up the European market does not seem like a possibility-. The problem is that there is a mirror effect, and that in other regions they can take the same path. By the way, the date for the aforementioned to be effective is not very far in time: everything points to 2024. Here next door

What would this mean for Apple?

Well, nothing less than the purpose of having full control of the applications for iOS, which must not be forgotten that it is a brutal source of income to the company. Right now, if you have an iPhone and want to have something installed, you have to go through the App Store. And this means that the Cupertino firm gets some juicy benefits in terms of advertising and commissions (which are 30% the first year and 15% from the second). And all this could be coming to an end -at least in part-.

Unsplash

As there is direct competition, it is clear that Apple would have to react and everything points to a drop in commissions… which could result in lower prices in the applications. In addition, developers would have to be given access to certain parts of the entire iOS ecosystem that to date were only in the hands of the firm led by Tim Cook. An example of this would be what is necessary to offer payment methods that are not viable right now.

Of course, Apple can always hold on to the fact that its store is the best for the safety and reliability that it offers, but it is not ruled out that the decision to certify the developers rather than the applications is taken -which would be a complete security seal for third-party stores-. The fact is that, if this movement ends up taking place, it would be very important for the user and for the company that created iOS itself (but for radically different reasons, of course).

>