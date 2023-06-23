Earthquake in the streaming sector: some HBO series could reach Netflix

- Advertisement -

Less than a month ago, Max, the platform that replaces Max, arrived in the United States. It is expected that in 2024 it will land in Spain, although it may not interest you so much anymore. Mainly because some HBO series could end up on .

Yes, you read that right: Warner Bros. Discovery is negotiating with Netflix to add some HBO series to the big N. As reported by Deadline, the agreement would make it possible forFor the first time in ten years there is HBO content on other rival SVOD services.

Netflix will add HBO series to its catalog

As indicated by the aforementioned media, the first series to Netflix would be Insecure, a series starring Issa Rae and that it was broadcast for 5 seasons until it ended in December 2021.

According to sources that Deadline has been able to access, it seems that HBO and Netflix are negotiating for other content. And be careful, we are facing one of the reference portals in the sector, so we can give enough veracity to the information that has been published.

Of course, all the content that jumps to Netflix will not do so exclusively, since they would continue to be available on HBO Max, and later on Max to dry.

A move by Warner Bros. Discovery and that It’s for economic reasons. It seems that from within HBO they opposed this plan, but they have had to jump through hoops given the company’s financial situation, which already had to cancel the launch of BatGirl to save costs.

Plus, it makes a lot of sense. Not because of the brand image, but because the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David ZaslavHe already said in his inaugural speech that he was willing to give up exclusivity to bet on licensing content and selling it to third parties.

The first step was the sale of Westworld, a highly successful series that can now be seen on free streaming platforms such as Roku and Tubi in the United States. But now they will make the leap to payment platforms, and the first leading actor will be Netflix.

As you well remember from Deadline, The last time HBO licensed content was after a deal with Amazon Prime Video in 2014, when the platform took its first steps, and where they were offered the series The Sopranos, Deadwood, Six Feet Under and The Wire.

But, with this new agreement, it would be the first time in a decade that HBO content is available on a rival payment platform, as is the case with Netflix.

Isn’t that enough? Well, beware, the earthquake does not end, since Warner Bros. Discovery would allow part of its most premium catalog to also be available on Netflix. Yes, imagine The House of the Dragon on Netflix…

At the moment you have to take the information as a rumor, but if this fact is confirmed, it would change the streaming industry a lot.