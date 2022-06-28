Earth Engine for Governments and Businesses

From Google they have presented a new project that can help us face existing climate threats, as well as the loss of nature that helps us survive on this planet.

Solving these problems requires both political decisions and new business practices, but that is something that cannot be done without data.

In order to solve this point, Google Earth Engine is now offered to businesses and governments around the world as an enterprise-grade service through Google Cloud. In this way, reliable and up-to-date information on the status of specific areas is offered, just as they have been doing for scientists and NGOs since 2010.

This tool of environmental monitoring combines data from hundreds of satellites and cloud computing, offering high-resolution information and data on how they change over time. It is capable of going back 50 years and is updated every 15 minutes, which helps to know if man is the cause of a change in a specific area.

is offered for free for government researchers, least developed countries, tribal nations, and news organizations, and will remain free for NGOs and research scientists.

It’s also offered for companies in the Google for Startups Cloud program, helping startups set up their processes responsibly.

In the presentation Google indicated that it is not too late to protect and restore a habitable planet, and that we have to remember that the next ten years will be crucial to curb the effects of climate change.

You have access to the platform at cloud.google.com/earth-engine.