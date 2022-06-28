HomeTech NewsEarth Engine for Governments and Businesses

Earth Engine for Governments and Businesses

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
earth engine.jpg
earth engine.jpg
- Advertisement -

From Google they have presented a new project that can help us face existing climate threats, as well as the loss of nature that helps us survive on this planet.

Solving these problems requires both political decisions and new business practices, but that is something that cannot be done without data.

[mb_related_posts1]

In order to solve this point, Google Earth Engine is now offered to businesses and governments around the world as an enterprise-grade service through Google Cloud. In this way, reliable and up-to-date information on the status of specific areas is offered, just as they have been doing for scientists and NGOs since 2010.

This tool of environmental monitoring combines data from hundreds of satellites and cloud computing, offering high-resolution information and data on how they change over time. It is capable of going back 50 years and is updated every 15 minutes, which helps to know if man is the cause of a change in a specific area.

Routers are the next victim of the chip shortage: Take care of it, or you could run out of internet
  • TAGS

is offered for free for government researchers, least developed countries, tribal nations, and news organizations, and will remain free for NGOs and research scientists.

It’s also offered for companies in the Google for Startups Cloud program, helping startups set up their processes responsibly.

In the presentation Google indicated that it is not too late to protect and restore a habitable planet, and that we have to remember that the next ten years will be crucial to curb the effects of climate change.

You have access to the platform at cloud.google.com/earth-engine.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Photoshop

Watch a Professional Bird Photographer Edit Their Images in Real Time

Looking to...
Android

One UI 5 beta is coming to Samsung Galaxy S22s in three weeks and will be released to everyone in October, according to SamMobile

The next leap in Samsung's customization layers is already in the oven....
Apple

Apple vs Qualcomm, the saga continues: new defeat for Apple

The US Supreme Court denied Apple's request to further investigate a case related to...
Mobile

The iPhone 14 will not jump to USB Type C, Apple is in no hurry

Apple's fall event aims to be quite full of hardware news. On...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As...

© 2021 voonze.com.